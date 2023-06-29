Ask anyone from the St. Lawrence River area about shad flies and you’ll get the same expression as someone who realized too late that they’ve parked their new convertible under a Canada geese-infested, all-you-can-eat blueberry buffet bird feeder. That’s a mouthful, I know.
I won’t go much further than to say they (shad flies) are a dime-sized, moth-like pest that sweep into the river valley area sometime around Memorial Day weekend. They stay for about a week and are so thick in numbers they literally dim the street lights. Outdoor activities are brought to a standstill.
And I don’t want to hear about their ecological benefit. Why? Because I’m a superficial, it’s-all-about-me-in-the-moment type of guy who is not concerned about pain-in-the-ass bugs saving the local environmental and helping avert planetary chaos. Particularly if I’m inconvenienced. Period.
(Actually, I do care about that stuff, but mum’s the word.)
Where was I? Oh yeah, shad flies: They were there, along the river, when Kathie and I showed up at our small place to open it for the summer. By the way, they taste like chicken. It’s inevitable — OK?!
Nonetheless, throw that into the equation, with the work we had to do, and it’s as welcome as a presidential contest between a candidate running his campaign from an old-folks home and the other from a one-room golf course at San Quentin. {em}“FORE … to twenty years.”
Moving on to the camp opening: I finally got the water pump into the icy river. I then hooked it up to the lines leading into the camp. The moment of truth had arrived. I turned the water on and waited anxiously to see if we would have running water inside. Leaks or no leaks? (Drumroll please.)
I watched, in earnest, hoping each faucet would spring to life. The water spit and sputtered as the trapped air was pushed out, and then, glory hallelujah!, the kitchen faucet started to flow normally. Aha, good news. The bathroom faucet followed suit, the shower, and finally, I could hear as water filled the toilet tank. All thumbs up. Perfect.
But wait, this couldn’t be happening, everything was going exactly as it should. It was too good to be true. I wondered what went wrong, what had happened?
It didn’t take long to find out. Kathie noticed that the floor in front of the kitchen sink was getting flooded. “Dear diary.” Was it the drain or a busted water line? Things like that really bug me. But it is what it is … I just had to, literally, dive in.
Getting a flashlight and laying in an ever-deepening pool of water, I crawled underneath to take a look. It seemed like a shut-off valve was bad. I wasn’t exactly sure because water was dripping from everything, but I took a chance that this was the issue. I climbed the wannabe mountain that sits between our camp and our parking area and drove to the city to buy a new one.
Shockingly, that was exactly what the problem was. Granted, it took a while to get the job done, but I did. I was so proud of myself. Why? Because I fixed it without duct tape. I had personally moved the needle on my handyman’s tote board.
But hang on, as you can see, there are several more paragraphs left in this story. The fat lady ain’t sung yet.
It wasn’t until a couple of hours later that the smaller (holding) septic tank, which (automatically) pumps its load up to the larger tank, turned on. But something wasn’t right. I could tell, because there was something in the air … if you get my drift.
Anyhow, I started tracking the length of the line. It runs atop the ground, intentionally covered with tall grass and brush. Sure enough, over the course of the winter, it had completely broken apart. So, you guessed it, I had to jump back in my truck and drive to town to buy the appropriate connectors to fix that. So I did.
I ran test water through the repaired pipe to see if it was OK. It was, but only where I’d put the new piece in. Unfortunately, like an idiot, I’d forgotten to check the complete length of the line. There was another break, 10 feet ahead of the one I just fixed. Luckily — more like unbelievably — I’d bought an extra connector while at the store, just in case. Who needed a third trip to town? (Please hold your applause.)
I finished the job, hoping that was it for the day. It was. When I picked up my tools to put inside the tool shed — which I hadn’t even had the chance to unlock since we got there — I noticed, sitting on the only shelf in the dilapidated, piece-of-crap building, about eight or nine connectors just like the ones I ran to the store for. And, you guessed it, there was also a water valve ginkus, just like the one I also drove to the store for a couple hours earlier. That really bugged me.
And then came the wildfire smoke rolling in across the river from Canada. Join me here next week for “What the (cough-cough) heck, eh?” accompanied by Deep Purple’s familiar riff … “Smoke on the Water.”
And that’s the way it looks from the Valley.
