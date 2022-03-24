FROM THE VALLEY: Hey Joe, where you goin'?

I'm at an age where my regular routine is not only a comfort zone, but a necessity. At least that's the way I feel about it. Unfortunately, the pandemic reached in and wrecked havoc on those habits, habits that I rely upon to get me through the day.
After taking things for granted for so long, the sudden disruption of my once simple day has made me aware of the appreciation and gratitude I failed to show for the countless blessings in my life. They should never go unnoticed or be taken for granted.
Trying to get back into the swing of the way it used to be, I recently pulled into my favorite coffee shop to get a cup of joe. By the way, the father and son team that own and operate the place are great guys. That they are both named Joe and they sell joe is a thought I'll let you finish.
Every year, this franchised cafe runs a promotion in which you can win prizes. No biggie, but I love the thought of something free, even if it's just a doughnut. So that extra tug come-on did its job and got me out of my protective shell and back into the loop. As a side note, I love all games of chance, even poker. Perhaps you read the story about my life as a pro poker player … “Good-bye, Mr. Chips”? No, huh?
Anyhow, back at the coffee shop — and because of the contagious nature of Covid — corporate headquarters deemed, properly, that precautions be put in place. At one time, the results of their win-or-lose games were secreted in the lid of the paper cup. If you won anything, you would tear off the lid, which you just drank from, and hand it to the cashier. Not a good idea anymore. In fact, in retrospect, it doesn't seem like a good idea at any time.
Cutting to the chase: The new method of revealing prizes threw this old buzzard into a tailspin. I'm not sure I can even correctly describe it, simply because that's the whole problem: I'm lost due to the complexities and seemingly superfluous rules. To find out if I was a winner, I was instructed, by the cup, to go online and download some kind of app onto my phone. SAY WHAT!?!
Further instructions stated I should scan something or whatever. And then find the code which reveals a number, fill out a 92-page internet document, prove I'm not a robot by pointing out pictures with an accordion-playing monkey in them, create a 13-character password, proceed to the checkout page … and then, and only then, would it tell it me if I won an oatmeal cookie — or not.
Or something like that. To be perfectly honest, I'm not exactly sure what it said. Once the words “download” and “scan” popped up, I freaked out. All I heard was “blah, blah, blah ... thanks for being a loyal customer.”
Here's what I'm thinking: If technology is so advanced that a phone can take a picture (imagine, just that) and send that picture through space, somehow, and go into some kind of electronic brainiac-ginkus – which, by the way, computes millions of customers' data — to see if, what and how much everyone did or did not win from their individual cups, why in the name of Joe DiMaggio can they not come up with a coupon the cashier could simply hand you to scratch off and reveal your pastry fate? “Sorry, please try again.” Frankly, Scarlet, I'm baffled. But I'm not done yet.
I wanted to let the parent company know how I felt. I wanted them to know how mentally laborious it was for a senior citizen to get on a computer and play cat and mouse with their one-time fun look-n-see game. The following reply is the exact email I got back addressing my complaint about having to go online. I altered only the email addresses and promotional game's name:
(From) “Jessica”
“Hi Tom,
Thank you for contacting (store's name) and for your feedback on our game/promotion.”
“To redeem your Rewards points/or reveal your” Scroll Down “to win digital Rolls, all you need to do is log in to your account on the app or on www.ScrollDowntowin.ca / www.ScrollDownto win.com. If you don't yet have an account, you can sign up for one at www.timvalley.ca/signup / www.timvalley.com/signup. Your digital Rewards and” Scroll Down “digital rolls will be waiting for you.”
“For more information, and to find answers to Frequently Asked Questions, visit https://www.timvalley.ca/rutw-rules or (Ca)/https://www.timvalley.com/rutw-rules (US)”
I actually did have one more question for Jessica. And that was “Holy crap, did you even read my friggin' letter?”
Can't a guy just get a cup of joe anymore? Whatever.
That's the way it looks from the Valley.
