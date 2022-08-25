My wife, Kathie, and I have spent most of this summer on the St. Lawrence River. We have a modest place there, just east of our hometown, Ogdensburg, in northern New York.
We are fortunate, in that regard, and don’t take our piece of heaven for granted. In fact, as I’ve mentioned previously, I made a sign and hung it on the wall at the Labor Camp. (We name everything, by the way. Nothing new there). The sign says:
“It takes 1,000 inconveniences to make a burden. When your burdens outnumber your blessings, then we’ll listen to your complaint.”
Breaking away from the sermon but still with a sense of gratitude: Our two sons and daughter, and their significant others, pitched in and bought us an aluminum dock for our camp this year. It was a combined Mother’s Day and Father’s Day gift. A generous and thoughtful gesture, for sure.
We installed it the first week of July. My son Eric and his wife, Laura, were there with us on the river on that 4th of July weekend. We celebrated the dock’s debut as I christened it … get ready for this one … “Dock Holiday.”
I was so proud of that. I told everyone I ran into about my ingenious wit. Well, I thought it was clever. That is, until I noticed that half the people I told looked at me like I was speaking Klingon. Which is, probably, the same look I’m getting from most of you now about … Klingon.
Moving on, I couldn’t believe so many people had never heard of Doc Holiday. I was in total shock.
Yeah, yeah, yeah. Kathie just read this over my shoulder and didn’t think it was a good idea to skip over the Klingon thing. I should, she said, explain what it is. Here’s an idea: just Google it. (She’s still not happy.)
Anyhow, I said to those people who were stumped by the Doc Holiday reference: “C’mon! You know who Doc Holiday is ... Wyatt Earp’s buddy.”
“Why at who, what …? Dunno.”
Oh, who are these people and where did they come from? I was in disbelief; I thought I was in the Twilight Zone. “You are about to enter another dimension ...”
Please don’t tell me you’ve never heard of The Twilight Zone! (Pan camera to the horrified look on my face.)
Acting like the infantile, pouting, immature, self-absorbed dweeb that I am, and in my indefensible ranting, Kathie realized someone had to come to these unaware-of-Doc Holiday people’s defense. My hissy fit, she thought, was an embarrassment for everyone within earshot. Nothing new there.
“Well, he’s young,” she’d say about the clueless person cowering before me. “He wasn’t even born yet … when Doc Holiday and Wyatt Earp were around.”
“Like I was?” I shot back. “Do I look a hundred and forty two years old?”
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral? Tombstone? Nada? Nuttin’? Talk to me, Elvis.
Whatever. I’ll drop it. Anyhow, thanks, Eric and Laura. and Paul and Jeanne. and my sunshine, Melissa Kay Valley, for the dock. You guys literally keep my boat afloat.
Finally, a joke:
A guy is walking along the shoreline with a bucket of fish. He runs into the game warden and the officer asks, “Can I see your fishing license?”
The guy explains, “I wasn’t fishing, these are my pets.”
“Your pets?” the skeptical game warden asked.
“Yup. When the weather’s nice they like a little exercise. So I bring them down here to the river and let them swim around for about five minutes. When it’s time to leave, I just blow a whistle and they come back, jump into the bucket and we go home.”
“No way,” the game warden says. He was having none of it.
“Don’t believe it?” the guy says. “Watch!” He walks over to the river’s edge and proceeds to pour the bucket of fish into the water.
Five minutes pass and the game warden says, “OK, blow the whistle and have the fish come back.”
The guy looks at the game warden, tilts his head and asks ... “What fish?”
Go Bills! (Just getting ready.)
And that’s the way it looks from the Valley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.