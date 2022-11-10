We now join our regularly scheduled column, already in progress:
… and so the lady farmer says, “That’s not a stool, that’s my husband.”
Next: While watching the World Series, I couldn’t help but think of something I often harp about in this space. A guy ran out onto the field and even though the players and fans in attendance seemed to enjoy the seemingly harmless spectacle, we were not allowed to watch it because, apparently, the network psychologist, Dr. Wadda Ino, has deemed that we, the viewing TV audience, are too immature and would be encouraged to recklessly do the same thing if we saw it.
Yeah, right. Who could resist the urge to jump the rail and run out onto a field, get arrested and pay a $10,000 fine simply because some idiot like Stu Pidasso did? “C’mon, let’s charge out there and make total asses of ourselves. Look! He did it!”
My point is: if that theory of becoming a copycat has the slightest chance of being a valid hypothesis, then why in God’s name do TV news organizations continue to extensively show footage of mass shootings at our schools?
Perhaps the unspeakable should be just that, if you get my drift.
And now for something a little more serious.
An air-conditioning unit and a wind turbine (like the one my friend Paul M. wants in his yard) were talking.
The turbine asked the A/C unit, “How’s life?”
The air conditioner said, “It’s pretty cool but I’m not a big fan like you.”
Thank you. (I thought you could use the break.)
Pass the tissues, I’ve had a bad week. The just-so-mentioned World Series just ended and my Yankees were nowhere to be seen. I think their early dismissal answered the age-old conundrum “Does good pitching beat good hitting?” or “Does good hitting beat good pitching?”
Apparently, you can apply a resounding “yes” to the first part of that puzzle when it comes to the Bronx Bombers. They bombed all right … just not the way I’d hoped.
And, of course, everyone living in Western New York is quite aware that the Buffalo Bills went down in defeat to the New Jersey Jets. Yes, I know, I know, it’s the New York Jets. But, even though New Jersey is the geographically correct location, when I’m unhappy about something my immaturity rears its ugly head and I like to make fun of people by calling them names. (That’ll show ‘em.) I think there’s someone else who childishly makes up nicknames for those who don’t throw rose petals where he’s about to walk, but for the life of me I can’t think of who it is. Oh yeah, the strange orange thing …
… I almost forgot about the Syracuse Orange. They got crushed by Notre Dame. But, fact is, I like both teams. Strange, huh?!
The Medina Mustangs also lost. They played a semi-final contest for the right to return to Highmark (Bills) Stadium and defend their Section 6, Class C crown (from last season). Coached by my son, Eric, and his talented staff, the Mustang program, with its dedicated athletes, still had an outstanding year. Kudos to all.
Speaking of Highmark Stadium, I envy people in New York City and Chicago where their ballparks have always been, respectively, Yankee Stadium and Wrigley Field. This changing-name crap is getting to be a pain. Now I’m supposed to keep up with whatever the Bills and the Sabres call home this year. From Rich, New Era, Ralph Wilson to Highmark. Same with the hockey team’s arena. Can’t we just go back to “the Ralph” and “the Aud”? Is that too much to ask?
It’s particularly hard for senior citizens, like myself, who are already dealing with trying to remember 13-letter, seven-number, three-character password combinations like the one to open my computer’s passwords file where I keep my 846 other passwords and accompanying user names. Frankly, Scarlett, I’m baffled.
Speaking of such, I like the story of the guy who changed all of his passwords to the word “incorrect.” That way, he never has to worry if he gets it wrong. If he does, a message invariably pops up that says: “I’m sorry. Your password is incorrect.”
Ingenuity at its best.
And that’s the way it looks from the Valley.
