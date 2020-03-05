FROM THE VALLEY: I mean not to be mean

Our village, Medina, New York, has an unofficial motto: “Roots in the past; eyes on the future.” It's a good mantra to live by. We can't change the past but we can direct what it will look like in the future, by what we do today.
Unfortunately, in today's hyper-sensitive culture, we are often judged not by our own perceptions of right and wrong, but by others' whose notions vary from what we assume as appropriate. Cynicism has replaced a sense of humor and tolerance has gone the way of the sundial. It's not only sad, it's tragic. The wake left by "I am right — you are wrong" has consequences; defensive posturing, ironically, can be thoughtlessly offensive.
Judgment is better served when the spirit of content and intention is included in the process.
With that said, I am sorry if anyone has ever read something into what I've said as something other than it was meant to be. I'm far from perfect. But I'm not sorry for what I wrote, I'm sorry it was misconstrued. Topic closed. Eyes on the future.
Moving on: Am I the only one who sees Vice President Mike Pence, as he stands all googly-eyed behind his citrus-colored boss, as another Heaven's Gate cult leader, Marshall Applewhite, or one of his followers? No, huh?! (Well, Google him if you don't know who he is.)
OK, let's just go on, offending more people, and see what else I've got.
Oh, yeah! Little things can irk the heck out of me: There's a commercial for a pizza company that says something like “sorry, sliced bread” after declaring they have something that's “the best thing since sliced bread.” They then proceed to show a clip of people at a “sliced bread” company (I guess) all in disarray because of the claim.
My problem is, the proclamation claims they are (only) as good “since” … — not better. So why is the pizza place gloating and apologizing to the bread company? Sliced bread remains in first place, so relax, bread people, you're still in the dough.
God, I'm glad I got that off my chest.
No wonder people get upset with me. Let's get through this together and then go have a beer.
Next: In general, as a society, we have tried righting the unfairness of discrimination. (How hard and how many of us try is debatable.) But sadly, the shallow endorsement of political correctness can never change the heart. I don't know how to fix that.
Race, gender, religion, etc. have all stood in the cross-hairs of do-gooders in an attempt at leveling the playing field. Sounds good. But years ago while watching the (Bill) “O'Reilly Factor” show on Fox (the "Fair and Balanced" network? Oh, the sheer thought of that … LOL), a young lady disparaged someone by calling him “just an old, rich, white guy” and there was nary a blip on the screen of outrage. And it continues. (It's as though defending someone who is white is a racist, how-dare-they overture, regardless of the maligned person's philanthropy and whatever.)
By all appearances, the devil — according to those who righteously pontificate on TV — dresses up as an old, rich, white guy. I hear it regularly and no one ever calls it out as blatant bigotry and profiling.
Here's why I'm upset: I'm two-thirds of that equation! (Take a guess at which one I'm not.)
Seriously, when did it become a crime to become rich? The supposition that evil goes hand-in-hand with wealth, I'd assume, is rooted in an unconscious assumption that some form of corruption had to occur along the way. Poppycock! Wealth, whiteness and aging are not crimes.
On the personal side, I can speak about aging. It comes naturally to me. And I've yet to see a law or Commandment saying it's wrong
Can I get an Amen on that?! Come on, give it up.
Speaking of bigotry: "Helvetica" and "New Times Roman" walk into a bar. “Get the hell out!” screams the bartender. Looking bewildered, the pair ask why. “Because,” the barkeep shouts, “we don't serve your types around here.”
Thanks. Please be seated.
Finally: A belated happy birthday to two of my wonderful nieces. Lynne and Laura Valley, both artistically talented and independent women. Love you both.
And that's the way it looks from the Valley.
