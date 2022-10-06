A couple of days ago, I finally got around to doing some autumn chores that I’d been putting off. Putting things off is how I roll. That’s right, I’m the king of procrastination. With baseball winding down, and college and pro football games on TV, my La-Z-Boy is the hub of inactivity.
Not to mention, weather permitting, I like to get out and have a great hole of golf now and then; just one would do. I play 18 holes, but reality has crept in over the years. I know my limitations where a bogey would keep the flame of interest flickering. Not ablaze, but at least flickering. I’ve been told by the club pro that the best thing I could do for my game is to buy a bowling ball. OK, fine.
Nonetheless, back to my chores: I had to winterize my boat and outboard motor. Part of that process entails covering both securely so that the local squirrel community doesn’t crawl inside and claim it as their own ... again. Yes, it’s happened before.
One spring, when I pulled the cover off, I was surprised to see how they’d settled in and had actually built a small country inside. They had even elected a president. Not unlike our elections, the one with the most nuts was put in charge.
When I shooed them away, and ejected them from the boat, the president screamed it was unfair and falsely claimed that I had rigged the ejection. and it was unbelievable the number of rodents who went along with him on that outlandish accusation. Such a crazy thing, huh!? I have no idea why I say such ridiculous things.
And by the way, and away from that nonsense, I think if someone bagged up old, used electrical wires, they could make a ton of money by selling them as squirrel feed. I’ve had to rewire more stuff in that boat than an electrician in Hurricane Alley.
So basically, if you really are what you eat, the squirrels around our house are not only nuts, they’re also wired.
Did you hear about the guy driving down the street with a carload of squirrels? A cop pulled him over and, not knowing what to charge him with, simply ordered the man to immediately take them to the local zoo. The guy said OK. The very next day the same cop saw the same guy with the same load of squirrels. He pulled the man over again and said, “I thought I told you to take these squirrels to the zoo!?”
The guy said, “I did. Today we’re going to the beach.”
Heard it, huh?
Back to my end-of-summer chores: Every year I make a different bird feeder that I mount atop a metal pole behind the house. In the springtime, I take it down so that the birds don’t become dependent upon me and freeload their way through life. I have the feeder set up in plain view, so that we can see it through the sliding glass doors in the dining room.
The feeder is usually about a foot square in size, maybe a tad bigger. I try to get clever in the designs. In the past, I’ve made miniatures of our house and camp. This year I made a model of a Burger King with the same color scheme and logos; the only difference is I changed it to “Birder King.” I have signs in the faux restaurant’s window reading “Free Tweeting” and “Wi-Fly Inside.” Damn, I’m clever.
I have an inverted waste basket at the base of the feeder that prohibits the squirrels from climbing aboard. That, and the fact that the damn pests are already so stuffed they have electrical wires sticking out of their asses, keeps them away.
My friend Tom Morien and his wife, Celeste, are big-time birders. The term should not imply that they are just bird watchers. Their passion goes beyond that. Their hobby consists of serious observation and the auditory/bird-calling aspects that go along with it. With fellow birders, they study and report their findings in a form of citizen science for the betterment and welfare of all birds.
I’ve often told Tom that my favorite bird was the Kentucky fried chicken. He’s never been amused by that.
Come on, you knew it was coming eventually.
Finally: Groucho Marx once commented: “What’s all this talk about chickens? I once had an uncle who thought he was a chicken. My aunt would’ve divorced him … but she needed the eggs.”
Alrighty then. Go Bills! Go Mustangs!
And that’s the way it looks from the Valley.
