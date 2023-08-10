Remember Dragnet? The classic TV show? Maybe you’re too young. But if you’re an old buzzard, like my twin brother, Tim, there’s a chance you might recall the rigid formula that show adhered to on a weekly basis.
Unfortunately, Dragnet didn’t age well and it morphed into somewhat of a laugh fest. Stereotypes were blatantly ridiculous and minor crimes were treated like the sky was falling. Fun to watch now for different reasons.
But — for only Jack Webb knows why — I’m going to make this column a hybrid, combining it with the narrative of a Dragnet episode.
Let’s roll.
Ladies and gentlemen, the story you’re about to read is true. My name and that of my wife, Kathie, have been changed to protect our identities.
My name is Rahn, Moe Rahn. I carry a license. A fishing license. I’m a fisherman.
It was July 17th, a Wednesday evening, on the St. Lawrence River. The St. Lawrence is a 1,900 mile-long river, starting from its headwaters at the eastern end of Lake Ontario to its outlet in the Atlantic Ocean. My wife, Ethel, and I have a camp along its banks, in northern New York. It’s located at 44.74385 deg N, 75.41556 deg W.
It was 9:07 p.m. and while she enjoyed the antics of Ray Barone on the 32-inch, flat screen television we have in our 12-by-14-foot living room, I sat on the floor, busy getting ready for an early morning fish outing the next day. I like to fish. That’s why I said … I’m a fisherman.
This trip was going to be more than my usual jaunt out to the middle of the river to drown 20 or 30 worms. I had planned on motoring eight miles up river, farther than I’d ever been before. I was after walleye. They were on the loose and I was in hot pursuit.
Don’t be fooled by a walleye’s big, dopey eyes, they are a clever adversary. They often try to go undetected by using an alias: yellow pike. That’s a misnomer. They are a member of the perch family. Just the facts.
It was now 9:26 pm. Ethel was asleep in her chair. She dozed off after Ray Barone’s father, Frank, yelled “Holy crap, Marie” for the 10th time in the half-hour show. Me? I was still focused on what I was doing. My goal was to get the poles and equipment just right.
I took my preparation seriously. I have to; the river can be a tough mistress. Unrelenting current and the insolence of young punks who fly by on jet boats with little or no regard for the small space a fisherman is using is something we have to deal with regularly. It’s a cold river out there.
I have plenty of fishing tackle, but picking out what will work on a particular day is key. Sunny, overcast, wind direction: a myriad of factors to consider.
My attack strategy involved using bottom bouncers (metal, 90-degree angled wires) on each of the two poles I was taking. This setup would allow me to keep my lure parallel and about 12 to 18 inches from the bottom of the river.
I was all-in on this outing. I even went as far as tearing apart various styles of lures to make my own. I then hooked each personally-crafted hybrid to an 18 inch, 14-pound test leader. Then I hooked that leader to the bottom bouncer, using barrel swivel pieces so they wouldn’t tangle and look unnatural in their presentation. That’s how I roll. In the morning when I got to my destination, I would hook those painstakingly, expensive, prefabbed rigs to my poles’ individual lines.
I was ready and as excited as a 10 year-old on Christmas Eve night. At first light the next morning, I grabbed my equipment and a thermos of coffee. I was off. Eight miles upstream, against the current in a small boat, can be an arduous journey. Swells and waves from passing ships were something I had to pay attention to and navigate through. But no problem, I carry a license. I’m a fisherman.
When I finally got to where I was going, I turned the boat around to begin my long fishing journey back home. I took a deep breath and thanked God for the blessings I’d been afforded. I reached down and gently picked up the first bottom-bouncer rig I had prepared and held it in the 55 foot-deep water. I held onto the metal loop in its center and feathered the leader out. It was perfect. The lure unfurled in the river’s current exactly as I had hoped. No fish could resist this genius setup.
I let go of it and watched in horror as it sank straight to the bottom. I’d forgotten to hook it to my pole. It was gone forever. No possible way to get it back. I was instantly sick to my stomach. I had a headache probably before it even hit bottom.
But it was time to man up, stuff happens. I’ll just use the other pole. I turned to grab it, and it was nowhere to be found. Why? Because it was still on our camp’s 12-by-14-foot living room floor not far from the 32-inch flat screen TV, that’s why. Just the facts.
Epilogue: I’ve been sentenced to a summer of humility, that’s it. And an oath to change the subject whenever someone brings it up.
Hey, what’s up with those Yankees, huh?!
That’s the way it looks from the Valley.
