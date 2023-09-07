A couple of weeks ago, I took a break from summer at the St. Lawrence River area to go back home to Medina. I went alone as Kathie opted to stay at the river and enjoy the few remaining weeks we have there. She also wanted to spend some time with several siblings, Joe, Bill and “Louie” (Mary Lou), who are there, along the shoreline, in their own seasonal cottages.
The trip home was necessitated because, as one would expect, the upkeep there does not take care of itself — even though our daughter and granddaughter, Melissa and Madison, have been doing their best. There's grass to cut, weeds to be whacked and mail to be sorted.
Not to mention, I had to address a nagging itch. The itch? It was an urge to golf at Shelridge Country Club, my home course. Shelridge is a well-kept course with a friendly staff assembled by the positively amazing Brett Decker. It's one of the best deals in Western New York. My friend Paul Mullane likes to point out, “It's more country than club.” (It's meant as a compliment and a clarification regarding the “club” part. Right, Rich?)
But why, you ask, did I go all the way home to play? Because I wanted to show my golfing buddies there that I hadn't lost my touch over the past few months. I hadn't lost my touch at 3, sometimes 4, putting every damned hole that I play. But don't be misled into thinking the rest of my game is any better or — no pun intended — up to par. It's not. Not even close.
When it comes to the game of golf, some players get eagles; some are more associated with birdies. With me? Pigeon comes to mind. I'm the pigeon when it comes to putting in the few dollars our group likes to toss into a kitty to reward the hustlers and pathological liars who also play in our 10 o'clock game. How bad am I at golf? My pulse rate and my handicap are the same.
The only good thing that can be said about being a poor golfer is, you don't have to practice to stay that way. I'm pretty darned consistent in that regard, especially, with the “ten-o'clock bagger society” and I seldom, believe it or not, put any effort into it. I'm a natural “Stevie, tell him what he's won?” “That's right, Kevin, Tom has won the right to stay and contribute, as often as possible, to our group's personal uptick in seasonal revenue.” I'm so honored to be a part of bettering their lives.
When I first joined Shelridge, Kathie, a non-golfer, mistakenly assumed it would be fun if she rode along with me in the cart. I figured sooner was better than later, so I made up my mind to apply routine 4, the "plunger plan." That's where you push something through the system to get it out of the way and, hopefully, back to normal.
Just the two of us went. And because I love my wife, I will absolutely not be commenting on why “just the two of us went.”
After about two holes of my less-than-stellar play, Kathie quipped, “You certainly are using a lot of curse words.” I ignored her scrutiny and realized she just wasn't used to the verbal venting one does, and hears, throughout a round of golf.
A couple of holes later, when I still didn't have a birdie … or a par, or a bogey … or a double bogey … I let more swear words fly. I could see in her face, she was struggling and thinking: “Should I tell him he's making an ass of himself? Nah, he's used to that. Maybe I should just tell him I'm offended.”
I continued my not-so-epic round and I also continued with my colorful — mostly blue — commentary.
“You know,” Kathie finally blurted out before her head exploded, “I'll bet good golfers don't use language like that.”
After slamming my mud-caked 7-iron into the bag, I took a moment to compose myself. I walked around to the passenger side of the cart to where she was seated and looked her in the eyes. And with all the restraint I could muster, I rather emphatically explained, “That's because 'good golfers' don't have a reason to (expletive deleted) swear.”
Anyhow, moving on, I returned to the river five days later. The very next morning I was getting ready to go fishing. Kathie doesn't fish but, you guessed it, she thought it would be a good idea if she rode along with me. So I took some of the fishing gear out of my small boat to make room. And because, like I said, I love my wife, I won't go into great detail about what happened. But join me here next week for some hints about our outing in a little something called “Just hang on to the buoy, someone will show up.”
That's the way it looks from the Valley.
