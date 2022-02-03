FROM THE VALLEY: I'll bet you're going to like this

In the news ...
Legal online gambling has been introduced to New York state. My wife is thrilled. “Great,” she deadpanned, “I was just telling the kids the other day how I wished you could find another vice to fit into your daily routine.” She's always concerned that I find enough ways to throw our money down the drain. She knows how I roll. God bless her.
Continuing on, I'm always amused by the hypocritical acknowledgment at the bottom of these gambling websites. They remind you that if you think you have a gambling addiction, you should contact someone at a provided phone number. How busy do you think someone is at that call center? Does anyone ever call? Does anyone ever admit they have a problem, especially to someone who works for a company that has absolutely no reservation about taking every single penny you have? It's like posting a "no surfing" sign in the belly of a great white shark.
“Hello, you've reached gamblers anonymous. How can I help you?”
“Yes, I think I might have a gambling problem.”
“Nah! No way. I'll give you thirty to one odds that you don't. You can place your bet right here, over the phone.”
“Uhh … OK.”
What else is going on?
Rock legend Eric Clapton has come out against Covid vaccines — and the safety measures that the medical field has put in place to go along with the illness. Apparently, common sense to save lives isn't how Eric rolls. Clapton claims that society is suffering from “mass hypnosis formation” and we are subliminally being forced to do what we are told. We aren't thinking on our own about what is good for us.
The “Bell Bottom Blues” guitarist deemed that we shouldn't be taking shots in our arms because it does us more harm than good. This from a guy who had no problem shooting heroin into his arm for years. Toss in his alcohol consumption, which led to him passing out on stage at the benefit concert for Bangladesh, and I ask: how's that for padding your credibility resume? Cue his glamorization song … “Cocaine.” Paging Dr. Quack, paging Dr. Hypocrite.
Which reminds me of a cartoon I saw the other day. Unfortunately, memory fails me, and I cannot give due credit to its creator. Nonetheless: Two ladies were standing at the foot of an open coffin. The widow, gazing lovingly at her late husband, says, “It's so sad. If only we'd known his blood type, he'd still be alive. But what a great man, even knowing the end was near, over and over he kept offering such uplifting advice, 'Be positive, be positive'.”
Totally unrelated tip of the day: If you ever call a psychic hot line and the medium at the other end of the line — who advertises that she “knows all / sees all” — asks, “Who's this?” ... hang up.
Finally, a joke and a question.
The joke: Ted Cruz. Thank you. The question comes after I fill you in on what he said about the president's vow to nominate a Black woman to fill the next Supreme Court vacancy.
Cancun Charlie (a.k.a. Cruz) said that Joe Biden's promise of appointing "a lady of color" was “offensive.” He added that the president was telling the rest of Americans “I don't give a damn about you, you are ineligible.” He further stamped his disapproval by claiming that it meant “If you're a white guy, tough luck … you don't qualify.”
The question: Since drama queen Ted has been in the political arena for 20 years, I wonder how many times over those two decades he was “offended” when the system told minorities, “Tough luck, we don't give a damn about you. We prefer white guys”?
How is it that after all these years, when an an effort is finally made to achieve inclusion, Cruz finds it necessary to ignorantly scream “exclusion”?
By the way: I'd never mention the reason why I think Cruz ran off to Cancun while the rest of Texas froze. I'd never say it because it's cruel. I'm not going to point out that it's probably because reptiles need sunlight. I won't say it. Nor would I. It's not how I roll.
And you can bet your bottom dollar on that.
That's the way it looks from the Valley.
