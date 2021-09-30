FROM THE VALLEY: I'll just bait and see what happens

My wife, Kathie, dog Maggie and I spent most of this past summer at our camp on the St. Lawrence River. We grew up in that area (Ogdensburg) and it was nice being in and around our childhood stomping grounds.
Just for clarification, Maggie's not from there. She, as well as the other dogs in her litter, were strays roaming the countryside near Lyndonville when I first saw her. The whole group were subsequently picked up by P.A.W.S. and taken to the local shelter. But having been hooked, that day, by the generosity of one of those puppies, I knew I had to have her as my pet.
(FYI: She had offered me a bite out of a piece of a dead squirrel which she and her siblings had savagely ripped apart and were now making a light lunch out of. Just so you know, I declined the offer.)
Anyhow, back to the river: I got to do a lot of fishing while we were there. I usually fish for small-mouth bass because, pound-for-pound, they are the sportiest, most spirited catch going. They fight like crazy and that, as any fisherman (or woman) will tell you, gets the adrenaline flowing.
I like to brag that I could catch lunker bass out of a puddle, but truth be told, I spend most of the day drowning worms. It's frustrating. I also have a penchant for feeding gobies. They're an invasive piece of … ahh … not good fish that constantly steal your bait as you sit there waiting for a bass, or something above the rank of a friggin' goby.
As far as the gobies go, I have them tied with loud boats as two of the top three most annoying things on the river. Head above heels, in my opinion, is the eco-unfriendly cormorant (bird) as the worst thing around.
I'm duty-bound to admit that my neighbors disagree. They say the biggest pain in the ass on the river is, hands down, the curmudgeon. The curmudgeon who lives next door to them. Very funny. Everyone's a comedian. (Right, Janet … Wayne?!)
Quick joke: A lady says to her friend, “I got a new fishing pole for my husband. Her friend says, “Great trade!”
Where was I? Oh yeah: I end up with a lot of fish over the summer months. It's not because I'm a great fisherman, it's because of the sheer volume of time I spend on the water. Every time I go out, Kathie says “good luck.” She knows that's the only way I'll catch anything. She's even hinted that since there are already so many fishermen out on the water, perhaps I could make better use of my time doing something else … such as picking up a few bucks as a birthday clown.
Back to the topic: Every year, I fillet, wrap and freeze what I catch to take home to share with family and friends.
This year, I had the pleasure of fishing with my nephew, Mark, my sons, Paul and Eric, and my grandson, Jack, at one time or another. They were all successful in their efforts to contribute to the fillet inventory. And toward the end of our time on the river, I got out with my brother, Tim.
Tim used his own boat as he had his daughter, Laura, and her friend, Jonathan, along with him. They all put me to shame with their angling abilities as I couldn't catch any … ahh … luck.
I enjoy cooking the fish as a snack whenever friends stop by. I call them fish-wings because I cut them to the size of a chicken wing. I coat and pan fry the pieces; and when finished, and still hot, I salt them with Montreal steak seasoning, drizzle with honey and serve with a side of tangy hot sauce. Over the years, I've been offered suggestions, from those who've tried them, as to what else to serve alongside the concoction. Rolaids seems to be the overwhelming choice.
Next time, I'll tell you how disaster struck when I tried to transport the frozen fish home. I'll also explain how I made out when I regrettably took some bad advice, in an article I call, “Look lady, I'm just dressed as a clown, where are the damned kids?”
And that's the way it looks from the Valley.
