FROM THE VALLEY: I'm definitely not MAD

Don't ask me how, but not long ago I wrote a column and it got picked up by whatever and appeared in various publications around the country. I assume that's the case because I got emails from all over the place. Kind of cool. I guess. I say "kind of cool" because it … uh … actually, I got nothing else there.
However, I do have more on that particular column … later.
But first: I've always been a fan of satire. When I was a little kid, MAD Magazine was a favorite of mine. The staff — a.k.a. “the usual gang of idiots” — was an unbelievably talented lot. The writers were simply amazing. Their ability to spot and analyze the absurd, which we ordinary folks overlooked, was extraordinary.
And the artists: Not enough can be said about the pool of talent there. Long-time illustrators Don Martin, Wally Wood, Will Elder and Jack Davis were some of the finest American artists of the 20th century. Period!
The caricatures — drawn from several angles versus a one panel cartoon — were consistently excellent. And as a kid who liked to draw, and was interested in other avenues of expression, I was doubly attracted to MAD.
Satire is like an alarm clock. It can startle you, but its purpose is to wake you up. Awaken you to the ridiculousness that is sometimes not apparent to our calloused sensibilities, the invisible absurdity right in front of our noses. And all done with comedy as the vehicle to get you there.
Sometimes a parody isn't as obvious as MAD Magazine or the now defunct NATIONAL LAMPOON laid it out. TV shows like “The Honeymooners,” “M.A.S.H.” and “All in the Family” are prime examples. Subconscious or not, the creators manufactured subliminally blatant (figure that contradiction out on your own) satire in their own unique way. Parody-light, if you will.
And it worked in the scope of viewer ratings. Did the writers even know or care about the satirical aspect of their products? It's no biggie but laughing and poking fun at ourselves is a form of satire. Ralph Kramden showed us how ridiculous a male chauvinist looks; Archie Bunker exemplified the ugliness of bigotry. It's satire whether the writer or audience even recognizes it. Or cares.
OK, now that you've got that under your belt, let's turn back to the column to which I referred in the beginning. The one heard around the world. Well, maybe not that far. Nonetheless, it's a distant relative — very distant — to what I just told you about.
OK, not even close.
Anyhow, brief recap, it was the story about the time I was fishing on my beloved St. Lawrence River, accompanied by my even-more beloved dog, Maggie. Two guys had pulled up close to where I was anchored. They started casting lures at a furious pace. My take was that enjoying the moment was not a priority, as they frantically searched for fish, fish that could fill a void they felt needed to be filled.
That's fine. But personally, I like to enjoy everything on the plate: the the river, the clear blue sky, my dog and the simple opportunity to be out there. In other words, living the moment and appreciating it as it happens versus looking back at it through the filter of recall. As Hall of Fame Coach Marv Levy famously said, “Where would you rather be than right here, right now?!” And if your mind is elsewhere, you are missing out on the seasoning that makes the dish delectable.
In the column, I wrote how these guys belittled my rudimentary boat, my dog and me every chance they could. Obviously, they didn't know I could hear every word they said. They assumed, as evidenced by their chatter, that I had taken a fishing vaccine and couldn't catch anything. Before leaving, I made it a point to flash my full stringer in a boastful, how-do-you-like-them-apples exit. The devil made me do it because they were catching nothing.
Anyhow, I heard from people who said they enjoyed the column. I also heard from a guy who was not happy. He accused me of picking on the two guys and said I was “full of hate.” He added that I was “not welcome in the outdoor community.” He used that term “outdoor community” several times. By the way, he wrote his email on the letterhead of the box-making company he worked for and signed it with with his job title. Nice touch for a nature loving guy.
So I wrote back to this spokesperson for the outdoor community / corporate box-guy with a title and apologized for my inability to convey to him the fact that although it was a true story, I failed to make it apparent that I was simply trying relate a tale about two guys who found a way to condescend without having a platform from which to preach in an amusing and satirical manner. My bad. I was more disappointed in their demeanor than angry.
And that's the way it looks from the Valley.
