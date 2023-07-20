For the last three to five years — not exactly sure how long — I’ve been working on a book. As a writer of sorts, I feel obligated to give it a try. What the heck, why not?
And if you’re wondering why it’s taking me so long, it’s not because I’m procrastinating, it’s because I’m slow. I can’t help it. But, thankfully, only one more chapter to go and I’ll be finished reading it. I haven’t read a book in a long time.
Kidding, but …
See what I did there? It’s a twist on the story about the guy who bragged of his vast library of books, and then points out he, alone, colored every picture in each and every one. Dumb, eh? (You can tell I’m on the Canadian border, eh?)
Anyhow, I actually am putting together a select compilation of my articles from the first five years or so for a book. Depending upon how that works out, I might do it for the latter years, as well.
In addition to the original articles, I’m adding commentary (to most of the pieces) explaining what the circumstances were when I wrote them and why I said what I said. Having been married since the Dead Sea was just sick, I’m disciplined, from repetition, to explain myself. ‘Nuff said there.
So basically, 60 percent of the book will be the original columns, another 60 percent will be new, explanatory comments and the final 25 percent will be about my years as a math major while in college. That’s back when we protested against a war we didn’t understand, in a faraway part of the world that was killing our fellow teenagers and young patriots — God bless our veterans — and not about important things, as is the norm today, like who is or isn’t the spokesperson for their favorite beer.
Side note: By the way, if you think grabbing an AK-15 assault rifle and videotaping yourself firing at a stack of Bud Lite beer cans, so people on social media can see the manly way in which you deal with your perceived problems, I advise you to take a few moments to walk through a children’s hospital or cancer facility and see what real problems are. And after that, take a look in the mirror and realize what a petty moron you are. Then get on your knees and thank God for the blessings your sorry butt has been afforded over the years. Just sayin.’
Did I digress there? Can’t tell.
Back to my snail’s pace regarding writing. It stems from “paralysis by analysis.” (I recently heard that term and realized it fits me like a glove. Thanks, Sam.) The fact is every time I reread something I’m working on — and before I email it to the editor — I recoil like I swallowed a bug. And I’m compelled to change it. (Case in point: I just rewrote this paragraph five times.)
Thankfully, I have a safety net in the form of the editor, to whom I just referred. She copy edits my work and allows me to, no matter how reluctant I feel, pull the trigger and hit “send.” If you’ve ever thought “What the hell is that guy talking about?” after reading something I wrote, you should have seen it before she, Joyce Miles, got a chance to clarify it as much as she possibly could. She’s amazing. Unfortunately, she can only do so much with what she’s got to work with. Nonetheless, she’s as close to being able to turn water into wine as anyone I’ve ever met … and for that, I’m eternally grateful.
Back to books: As far as authorship goes, I am convinced that one of the greatest feats in the history of mankind was the writing of the first dictionary. Seriously. What an undertaking! Can you even conceive of such a project?
How in the name Dick Shunary do you go about finding every single word there possibly is and know the meanings of each one? Seriously, there’s no source, no internet, no spellcheck, not even George Will with his litany of obtuse vocabulary to help you out. It’s mind boggling.
It wouldn’t be right if I didn’t give credit where credit is due: Robert Cawdrey is recognized as the first person to undertake that job. It was circa 1600. Unbelievably, the title of his dictionary was 81 words long. I did my research. It would take me a month just to read the cover.
That’s it for now. But it doesn’t mean I’m any less busy. Like I said I’m ...booked. (Get it?) I’m also working on another story about anti-gravity. If things work out, you won’t be able to put it down.
Sorry, it was there for the taking.
Anyhow, that’s the way it looks from the Valley.
