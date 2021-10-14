FROM THE VALLEY: Inappropriate waves and other gestures

Here's another episode from the journals of this past summer spent on the St. Lawrence River. I know I've already chronicled many stories about my time there, but there remains, ladies and gentlemen, a plethora of anecdotes untold. Tales that I would be remiss — and charged with neglect, sent to prison and forced to watch a marathon of Fuccillo car commercials — if I did not bring them to light and have them published right here in this newspaper, for your reading pleasure … or not. Here's one of them. It's … H-U-G-E!
I was out fishing one day in August, anchored about 100 yards downriver from a small island. My friend was in his boat doing the same thing, fishing halfway between me and the island, a comfortable distance that does not infringe upon a respectable sense of spacing, spacing gleaned from years of fishing experience, I tell you in my own condescending way.
I was there about 30 minutes when this odd looking, double-outboard motor boat with a covered cabin passed by to the north side of us, did a sudden U-turn and then proceeded to cruise right between us, sending a huge wake toward our boats. The waves slammed into my bow on the right side (starboard, matey), threatening my ability to hold anchor. Luckily, when things settled down, I was still in the same place.
My buddy, just as semi-stunned by the rudeness, looked at me and shrugged his shoulders in the universal gesture of “WTF?” I mimicked his move in a return posture of “No idea!”
The boat approached the island and slowly made shore, beaching itself, bow first. There were two guys aboard, both wearing oversized, orange life preservers — a sure sign to us river folk that they were less experienced boaters or simply on a mission from God. (Blues Brothers.)
Maybe, I whimsically thought, they were some kind of Canadian spies, or whatever, who were going to place curling stones on the island in a covert effort to smuggle them into the U.S. and slow the growing popularity of cornhole boards. Why? I dunno. Maybe they don't like beanbags.
Note of explanation: I find a lot of time to let my Walter Mitty side out while I'm anchored in the middle of the river, especially if I'm out there for any length of time. “What ifs” are an important part of my insecure life. I question everything I do.
Anyhow, I watched in semi amusement and continued to fish. After about 15 or 20 minutes, both men emerged from the brush and trees on the island and headed back to their boat. They struggled to get the heavy vessel afloat. They had run aground further into the shore than they thought and were in a mild predicament. One guy finally got into the knee-high water and pushed, while the other revved the motors in reverse so hard, I thought they'd blow up. Finally, the boat broke free and the guy who drew the short end of the stick climbed back aboard.
I could see that the man piloting the craft had as much experience handling a boat as I did at the helm of a Saturn moon rocket. I could tell because the look on his face, as he backed closer and closer to me, was one of somebody with absolutely no confidence. He appeared to be one click away from panic.
And because of that, my irritation turned to pity and instead of a lecture on river etiquette, I yelled over to reassure him, “You've got that.” He smiled nervously and I knew I'd said the right thing.
Pressing my luck, I tried to make a joke: “Hey, if you guys happened to see, back there (on the island), a rusted green metal box about 20 inches long, 4 inches high with a faded-gray seagull decal on the top, and it's filled with drugs, I don't know anything about it!”
They looked at each other and said something between themselves that I couldn't hear. And then, the guy who'd been in the water leaned out of the cabin window and yelled back in total seriousness, “No, neither one of us saw anything like that.” Zoom! My zinger was further over their heads than the noontime sun.
Suddenly, I had this sinking feeling that maybe people who read “From the Valley" are exactly like them. After reading my articles, they simply shrug their shoulders in a you-know-what universal gesture.
That's it. Join me here next week when I describe what happened in September the time I drove my boat out to an island to retrieve a green metal box I'd left there.
And that's the way it looks from the Valley.
By the way, those two fellows worked for the St. Lawrence Seaway. Tvalley@Rochester.RR.com.
