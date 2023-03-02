Quite often, either “irony” or “coincidence” is used when the other word is more applicable. I’m as guilty as anyone when it comes to that. I do it not only because I’m not well nuanced in the differences, but because “irony” seems to have more gravitas than the bland, no-big-deal happenings of “coincidence.” Just go along with me on this.
And with that said:
I heard a news report the other day about U.S. Rep. George Santos. Santos, if you’ve been on a trip to Mars, is the pathological liar from Queens who could make Disney movies look like History Channel fodder when put alongside his imaginative tales.
What got me was how the news guy who was making the report ended his story. After listing a litany of false claims that Santos has made, the commentator said, without a look of sarcastic awareness, that … “You can’t make this stuff up!”
Ah, did he really just say that about Santos, the king of making stuff up, and not realize the irony of what he said?
Or was it just a coincidence?
Next: Guys who like to say they were disrespected and then turn around and use that as an excuse for an over-the-top, sometimes serious, act of retaliation. It’s quite obvious, if a knee-jerk reaction to a conjured slight takes the shape of a physical reprisal, just possibly that person has never earned the respect that he so strongly feels he’s entitled to in the first place. Not to mention, where is his respect for the well-being of others? Just sayin.’ Irony?
A different example of that reverse disrespect rationalization involves rookie pro athletes who sign contracts for millions of dollars because of the trust and faith an organization puts in them. As everyone knows, an athlete’s potential is a gamble, and gambling is a risky speculation when it comes to investing money in hopes of a profitable return. What irks me the most is that, sometimes, after performing up to the expectations of the organization took a chance on him, the athlete shows his gratitude by publicly complaining about the disrespect that the ownership has shown him by complaining about the contract which he so willingly signed before he ever put the uniform on.
My question is: which side is really being disrespectful? Is there any irony in the athlete’s complaint or is it just coincidence?
Another thing I wanted to talk about was the often-heard saying “If these walls could talk.” But there was no way I could fit it in this column examining “coincidence or irony.” That was, until about 20 minutes ago.
What happened? True story: As I sat here writing this, the TV was on in the background. I reached for the remote and accidentally hit the “Guide” button; the menu popped up showing me what was on. and lo and behold, there it was, on the TMC network, a movie titled “If These Walls Could Talk.” I’m as serious as the electric chair. Until that happened, I had no way of squeezing it in. That, ladies and gentlemen of the jury, is what I call 100% coincidence.
But, I re-thought what I was going to write about that, and it’s absolutely ridiculous, so I’m still not going to bring it up.
Just so you know, I was going to mention that even if walls could talk, which is quite a ludicrous supposition on its own, you’d also have to add in the premise that they could hear. I mean, seriously, what good is it if they could talk but not hear what it is you want them to tell you? Not to mention that they (the walls) might not have been even paying attention to what it was you wanted to know.
Luckily for both of us, mum’s the word, Im not writing about it.
Final thoughts about irony:
What if a movie about the Flat Earth Society won a Golden Globe Award?
Isn’t it ironic when I’m on a website and a computer asks me if I’m a robot?
That’s it … and that’s the way it looks from the Valley.
