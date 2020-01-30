About two weeks ago, my dog, Maggie, sauntered into the room with an anguished look. “What's the problem, buddy?” I asked, reaching out to console her. “Are the fleas not paying their rent?” She ignored my overture, kept walking and plopped down on the oversized cushion she uses, situated between me and the TV.
I went back to my laptop; I was writing a column about my visit to the doctor's office. After a few minutes, Maggie lifted her head from atop her front paws and, with her usual self-pitying aplomb, declared: “The other dogs in the neighborhood are making fun of me.”
Boo-hoo, I scoffed. “Like you've got it rough, you lead a dog's life.” I smirked, proud of my witty competence, my depth of repertoire. Damn, I'm good.
Maggie stared at me like an ordinary mutt, a mutt who didn't possess the un-canine ability that she has, to speak English, Swahili and street jive. She then barked, “You don't get it, do you?”
Apparently, not, I thought. But I said nothing. After all, I'm not to blame for whatever it was that was dogging her. (I can't help myself.)
I resisted the temptation to pry further — at least, until I was done with the task/column at hand. All the while, Maggie never took her brown eyes off of me. Finally, I asked, “OK, give it to me, what's got your less-than-Chanel No.5-smelling fur in a tither? Come on, what's up?”
“Well,” she started, “Bailey, Charlie, Levi ….” her voice trailed off and then picked up in a louder, more confidant tone, “they say you're a hack; your columns are ridiculous. And because of you, I'm always last to be picked when we play 'whose-dung-is-that' or 'follow-the-decaying-carcass-scent' or … whatever.”
“Ridiculous?” I shot back. “Not me. They're just dogs. What do they know anyways?”
“For one thing, they say the way you write about the two of us holding conversations, like two ordinary people … it's just … just … too far out there. Ridiculous. Nobody believes it. I'm the laughing stock at all the hydrants on the block.”
“Wow, I didn't realize that,” I stammered. “Not once have I gotten an e-mail from a dog complaining about it.”
“That's not how dogs roll,” Magpie explained. “They don't waste time writing about something they don't like; they just relieve themselves on it and walk away.”
“Hmm, what should I do?” I hate being the source of disgruntlement.
“Well,” my four-legged, functional flea-bus suggested, “let me take a look at what you just wrote. And using that as a guideline, I'll write a piece that my lowbrow, crossbred homies might buy into. What have you got to lose?”
“Go for it.” I shoved the laptop her way and watched. She scrolled through what I'd written, then began to type. What follows is her column.
• • •
I went to see the veterinarian the other day for my regular checkup. Or, as my master calls it, “shots-in-the-butt-party.” That's as enticing as the thought of being locked in a room with three running vacuum cleaners during a thunderstorm.
When we got there, the waiting room was filled with other patients. Three cats, five puppies and a goldfish. Luckily, the cats were in their own cages, the puppies were busy sniffing everything in the room and the goldfish was belly-up in an old Snapple bottle. Being a compassionate sort, I was hoping the fish got called in first.
Fortunately, Goldie's condition was noticed and the staff took immediate action. They rushed the small fish into the examination room. It didn't look good. A few minutes later, I heard the owner's anguished cry. Then I heard a toilet flush.
In the outer office, Paula and Vicky, super friendly, longtime employees, tried to put on a happy face — they are pros. But it wasn't easy, they care about every living creature that walks through their door. (Dr. Robinson would have it no other way.)
Paula then called my name, “Maggie, you're next.” Debby came out of the examining room, where Dr. Sands awaited, gave me a sly smile, bent over and whispered “My advice, stay away from the toilet.” I wouldn't need it, I informed her, I'd just taken care of business when I heard it swish. Nor … was I thirsty, by the way.
That's it from the other side of the Valley. Doggone, I'm out.
• • •
And it's also the way it looks from this Valley. ("Bonde" in Swahili.)
Apologies to Medina Veterinary Clinic, it wasn't me. Maggie's idea. Tvalley@Rochester.RR.com.
