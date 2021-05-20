The past, present and future walk into a bar. It was a tense scene.
No, huh? Give me another chance:
“We don't serve time travelers in here!” explained the bartender.
A time traveler walks into a bar.
Yup, I agree. I could use a better opening act. Anyhow, thanks for stopping by this morning, I've got a lovely column ready for you and I simply ask that you hold your applause until it's over. Thank you.
Hey, how about this weather we're having? Is it great or what! With the sun shining brightly and light at the end of the flu tunnel, things are looking up. And that means more golf and more fishing. And that means more lost golf balls and more lost fishing tackle. And that reminds me of a joke that my pal, Butch, likes to tell:
Friends were playing a round of golf one day, when one of them hits a ball into the woods. His buddy says, “You'll never find that.”
The hacker says, “Oh yes, I will. It's impossible to lose that ball.”
A few seconds later the errant ball starts beeping, a high frequency sound, directing the guy right to it. His partner was amazed and asked him, “What the heck kind of ball is that?”
“Well,” the owner says, “it not only senses if it's in the woods and emits that sound, if it goes into water of any kind, it sends up a steady stream of bubbles telling you exactly where it is. You can never lose it.”
“Holy cow,” the amazed pal says, “where can I get one of those?”
The guy says, “Not sure. I found this one.”
Butch Stupnick, ladies and gentlemen. “Stand up, Butch and take a bow.”
Let's see what else I've got …
Oh, I know. Speaking of golf and the virus, like most people, I've been nowhere other than the store for the past eight months. Nowhere! (Woe is us.) The opportunity to get outside and golf is literally a long-awaited breath of fresh air. I feel like I've won the lottery or a trip to go someplace other than the garage.
Even if I lose a dollar and a quarter every time I pick up a golf club, it's well worth it.
Obviously, the staying home thing starts to wear on you after awhile. After the first couple of months, my dog, Maggie, looked at me with her I-told-you-so eyes and smirked, “Now you know why I chew on the furniture when you leave me here all day.”
When the flu problem began, I was warned not to make light of it in this column by some friends. Now that we are, hopefully, turning the corner … game on. And away we go:
Speaking of my dog, the other day I saw our neighbor outside talking to her cat like the cat understood what she was saying. I came back in and told Maggie about it and we laughed …. and laughed.
By the way, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that canines cannot contract the disease. Previously, dogs have been held inside under quarantine restrictions. Just to be clear: WHO let the dogs. (Insert groan here. Thank you.)
I put a map of the world on the wall, handed my wife a dart and told her that wherever the dart lands, we will go after the pandemic ends. Apparently, we'll be headed somewhere behind the refrigerator this summer. That's enough nonsense.
On a final note: Congratulations to the Medina High School Mustangs football team! They went undefeated this year with some emphatic victories and capped off the season last week by defeating a scrappy and talented Southwestern team in the Section VI Class C championship game.
The roster included a group of talented and devoted young men who persevered through a very challenging year. The memory of a championship season is a fitting and just reward: It's something that can never be erased and will be even more cherished as time goes on.
The same effort of sacrifice and dedication can be attributed to the entire coaching staff. As a Medina resident, I'm proud of what they accomplished. And I have particularly good reason to be: I'm the father of head coach Eric Valley. Atta-boy, Coach, to you and your loyal assistants. Mission accomplished! (Your mother did good.)
Where do I go after that?
That's it for today. Thanks for stopping by. And, please, don't forget to tip your editors on the way out. A kind word on their desk is always a welcome sight. (Trust me, they earn and deserve it.)
The applause light is on.
That's the way it looks from the Valley.
