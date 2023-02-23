I decided to help some people out. People who have been given a raw deal over some shameful history in our not-so-perfect, but still wonderful, country. That’s right, I went to a local casino to donate money to a group of savvy Native Americans who, in my opinion, could turn this country’s troubling deficit around in a heartbeat, if given the chance.
Professional poker player Jack Yelton once said, “The only way you can walk away from a casino with a small fortune, is to walk in with a larger one.”
Despite that warning, my friend Butch picked me up last week and we took the short drive to Niagara Falls USA. Once there, we joined a plethora of other senior citizens who regularly contribute to the turn-around fortunes being amassed by the indigenous tribe that owns and operates Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino.
In the process, I came to realize that the “resort” part of the casino’s name simply implies the last resort by which people try to be financially secure. You can’t blame them for clinging to hope. Although, you’d get better odds trying to swim up the nearby falls. (Unfortunately, gamblers are the wrong type of fish for such a feat.)
By the way, if you’ve ever seen those commercials for Progressive Insurance where the spokesman issues dire warnings about becoming like your parents … well, that guy would have had a heart attack if he saw me. His stern opinion about ignoring the lessons of civility that you learned from mom and dad are cause for a rebuttal essay of its own. But ...
Despite Mr. Know-it-all’s advice, on the way in, I made eye contact, smiled and talked to other patrons. I even chatted up the friendly staff. They seemed happy to have someone there at their casino for a day of fun. They appreciated the courteous and old-fashioned respect, ingrained in my nature. Not a problem for me, that’s how I roll; that’s how I was raised and I’m not embarrassed to show it. I was in a good mood, so why not share my giddiness?
I played a number of different machines that stretched as far as the eye could see. The adrenaline coursed through my veins with the hope, the thought, of hitting it big. It didn’t happen. The dream faded as did the fresh anticipation that I had just carried through the front door several hours earlier. The poker games were killing me. The only flush I got was when I went to the toilet. I knew it was time to leave, so I grabbed Butch and we headed for the exit. I took the long walk through the carpeted hallways with a glazed look of what-the-hell-just-happened on my face. On the way out, I saw the same people I saw on the way in. This time I gave them the finger.
My buddy, Butch, did better, betting-wise, than I did; he still he had his shirt on. and fortunately, he had the foresight to put enough gas in the truck to get us home. He’s been around the block and knows the ropes. I’m not saying he goes to the casino a lot, but he told me his Chevy truck is like a trusted stead a cowboy would ride. Every time he’s within 15 miles of the casino, it automatically takes him to the parking lot.
If truth be told, I’ve only won one bet in my entire life. and the irony is how that happened. I had called a gamblers hotline and owned up to the fact that I had a problem. The counselor at the other end was a compassionate sounding young lady. She reassured me she could help. So, instinctively, I bet her $10 she couldn’t. Easiest ten bucks I ever made.
Here’s a quick story about gambling that Butch shared with me on the ride home. He said in years past he not only liked to gamble but was known to have a beer or two. One day a stranger came into a bar where he was parked and offered $5,000 to anyone who could drink 20 bottles of beer in 30 minutes. All they had to do was risk $1 in the wager. Butch said he finished his drink and walked out.
He returned a half hour later and the guy was still there. He went up to the man and asked if the bet was still open. The guy said it was and so Butch said, “You’re on.”
With 10 seconds left on the clock, Butch swallowed the last sip, slammed the bottle down on the bar and said “Pay up!”
The guy made good on his promise and peeled off $5,000 from a wad of bills he had in his pocket. He handed them to Butch.
“You won fair and square,” the man said, “but tell me, where did you go after I first announced the wager?”
Butch explained, “Well, I’ll tell ya, pal: that was quite a challenge you offered ... so I went to the bar across the street, just to see if I could do it.” Burp.
Finally, from the great Mitch Hedburg: “I like to play blackjack. I’m not addicted to gambling, I’m addicted to sitting in a semi-circle.” Who isn’t?
And that’s the way it looks from the Valley.
