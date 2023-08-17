Usually when I want to say something about an issue that I find particularly annoying, so many words rush through my mind that they create a bottleneck when I try to speak. The result is nothing more than a claptrap of gibberish. I act and sound like a babbling idiot.
“Blah, blah, blah ...” I spout, like I’m in a 100-yard dash to make people scratch holes through their heads. All word salads that are as incoherent as someone from the planet Neptune. “What the hell is he talking about, Ethel?” “Dunno, I’m from Earth.”
I do the same thing when I’m writing; I blow right by the yield sign warning me to hold-my-horses and slow down so that I can get my thoughts together before hitting the send button.
Why do I bring this up? Why the self-disclosure of something you probably already know if you’ve ever read one of these not-so-scholarly columns? Because there is actually a topic on my mind, lately, that I can’t wrap my head around. I don’t know where to start, what to say and how to say it. But yet, I want to. What is it? I’m not going to tell you. I just told you I wouldn’t know how to do it.
Still here? OK, I’ll tell you. But first I have to relax, breathe and count to 10. Then … let’s hope I can explain it … clearly.
“... seven, eight, nine, ten.”
Here it is: Influencers. What the hell is an influencer? OK, the question is rhetorical in the sense that I have an idea. My point is a scrambled mess of questions. Starting with: Who appoints them as such? and why would someone listen to and heed their advice?
All I can picture are narcissistic fools who mug like they are God’s gift to the world while taking pictures of themselves in the mirror — exhibiting a severe case of shameless vanity, as evidenced by the fact that they make no attempt to even hide the phone in their hand.
I assume they don’t look for a real job, and that’s because, sadly, they don’t have to. There’s an incredible number of morons out there who will follow exactly what they say, regardless how totally ill-advised and ridiculous it is.
Let’s cut to the chase with some advice directed to those who listen to influencers and think they’re their own person: You’re not. You’re being led by the nose by someone who has no more wisdom than a box of bird dung.
Someone you don’t know, personally and intimately, should never influence you about anything. Period. If and when they do, you are no longer an individual. You hand that individuality and your self-esteem off to some character who thinks it’s cool to be able to boss you around like you’re a lobotomized pet.
If you feel the need to be influenced, try listening to your parents, teachers and people you know and trust, not someone who does it for their own self-interest.
(I just dropped the mic and walked away from my keyboard.)
“Ethel, what the hell is he talking about now?” “No clue, and where’d he go? Maybe, he’ll come back and tell a joke?”
OK, here’s your damned joke.
A guy is walking along a beach and finds an old bottle-type of lamp. He wipes it off and a genie pops out. The genie says “Thanks so much for setting me free. For your kindness, I will grant you one wish.”
“Wow,” the guy says, “that’s great. The fact is I’ve always wanted to take my wife to Hawaii. The problem is I’m afraid to fly and she gets deathly sick on ships. So my wish is that you build a highway from here to Hawaii.”
The genie was panic-stricken. He explained, “I’m so sorry, but I don’t think that’s possible even for a genie. Just think of all the work involved. The number of immense pilings and how deep they’d have to be, to reach the bottom of the ocean floor. And think of the amount of concrete that would be required. Not to mention the gas stations and rest areas along the way. No, I’m sorry but I’m afraid it would be impossible, just too much to ask … even from a genie. Do you have a second wish?”
“OK,” the guy says, “let me think … I’ve got it! Could you explain to me what the guy who writes From the Valley is talking about in any of his articles? Any of them? Pick one.”
The genie thought for a second, then said, “That road to Hawaii, do you want it to be two or four lanes?”
Fine. Be like that. I’m tellin’ ya, though, it’s not that easy … for me.
That’s the way it looks from the Valley.
