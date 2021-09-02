FROM THE VALLEY: Just so you know

Not long ago, I was listening to a radio station and the announcer was throwing out semi-interesting tidbits between the songs he played. He mentioned that a study was done and it was determined that eating a hot dog cuts 36 minutes off a person's life.
Based on that, I'm going to have to write this column quickly. Very quickly. Wicked-ass quickly. But in an ironic twist of fate, the disc jockey added that, immediately after announcing this at a press conference, the spokesperson stepped off a curb and was run over by the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile. Talk about karma, Kramer.
Pay no heed to the second paragraph. Even though the first part is true, the rest wasn't. It was also neither karmic nor funny.
Even less funny is that a killer hot dog joke is something I relish. Nor do I like bad puns. Dang! And I was on such a roll.
Speaking of bad puns, is there such a thing as a good one?
Furthermore, as long as we are in the area of rhetorical questions, are hatches the only things ever “battened down”?
If I may continue, I will now enlighten you, for God-only-knows-why, about more inane drivel.
Did you know that “batten down the hatches” is not the only phrase adopted from naval terminology? I didn't think so. So pay attention in case you are on a game show someday and the topic comes up. (Tell them where you heard it. On second thought … maybe you better not. Mum's the word.)
Piping hot: A boatswains-call is a pipe-shaped whistle once used to alert sailors that their meals were hot and ready to eat. Ergo, piping hot. You know, like “hot” dogs. Oh please, I hear you, let's spare the return to the hot dog nonsense.
Square meal: Naval-issue plates, at one time, were actually square. Circular ones were not … hold on, here it comes … a-round at the time. (Ugh, will this ever end?) It's true. But the rumor that SpaghettiO's were called Spaghetti-squares back then cannot be confirmed.
Loose cannon: We use it today as a way to describe someone who may do or say something anytime, anywhere, with a chance good of upsetting the apple cart. But, back in the day, ships' cannons were kept on tracks for maneuverability. They had to be secured in rough seas, lest they roll freely/loose and cause heavy damage. Thus, the connection of a loose cannon and danger.
And in the same vein, “loose lips sink ships” was a similar warning about what could happen if a jabber-jaws first mate got to yapping and it fell on the wrong ears in the wrong place. Not good. Down goes Frasier, the SS Minnow and any other craft in the crosshairs of a blabbermouth.
Icebergs, also, sink ships. It has nothing to do with the topic of cross-over phrases with a marine background, but it does appear as though this article has struck a titanic iceberg. It's sinking faster than Biden's approval rating. Let's change the subject.
Is the word "pudding" the softest word you've ever heard? Especially when the "g" is left off, such as in: puddin'. Say it a few times, it's fun. “Puddin', puddin'. I like my puddin' piping hot. Don't you?!" (If Bruce Foley gives me crap about this column, I'm gonna give Doc Lamont a call and have him come back and whup his behind in a round of golf … again!)
Speaking of golf, I'd like to ask a question to anyone who has ever played the game. I've mentioned it before, but here's the deal: Have you ever played with someone who drives their ball into the woods and they turn to you and say, “Yeah, but I hit it good!”?
Here's my point: What is “good” about not only missing the fairway, but also the rough? There is nothing good about a shot that errant. I suggest to whoever says that, consider buying a dictionary and find out exactly what the word means. In golf, direction is absolutely an integral part of the definition of a “good” shot. Besides, if you're “good” with your woods, you wouldn't be in them. I'm just saying.
That's all I got. Lucky you. Ship ahoy, matey.
And that's the way it looks from the Valley.
