FROM THE VALLEY: Last rites for our last rights

Single topics and uninterrupted trains of thought are overrated when it comes to writing a newspaper column. That's my excuse today. Here's a truck load of stuff that needs unloading. (The title touches on one.)
First: What's the difference between a short story and a novelette? I ask because I recently started to read something which squeezes into that realm of the literary woods. Not that it really matters anymore than the differences between warm, lukewarm and tepid water.
Anyhow, reading large (big, long, lengthy) books is something I wished I had the willpower to do. I don't. Why? Because I have the attention span of a gnat.
The problem comes from having to put too much effort into something that, on the surface, looks easy. By that, I mean I look at my wife, who is a voracious reader, and she seems to be in a nirvana-like state of content. She rips through books seemingly at the speed I go through a plate of wings.
But for me, reading is different. I struggle to remember who's who and and what's what. I jumble key information pertinent to knowing what's going on. And, unlike movies, I can't ask someone “What they talkin' 'bout, Willis?” And why, for God's sake, do authors feel compelled to come up with names that I can't even pronounce in my head?! It's like putting stop signs on a race track.
For instance, the short story I'm reading is science fiction; in the very first paragraph I'm introduced to Yarzik, Montalarian, Lavre Town, Captain Rotlrvic and Xingu. Xingu? Give me a break. What's wrong with Bob, Joe, Harold ...?
To be honest, if I'm going to enjoy this book I have to take notes. Seriously! And that's a conundrum: If I'm “taking notes” that automatically cancels the “enjoy” aspect of the equation. That's when I invariably put the book down, turn on the TV and re-watch the same episode of “Seinfeld” I've already seen two or three hundred times. It's my comfort zone because I already know Kramer, George and Elaine. And saying their names is a mere bag of shells.
Next: I went to Walmart about a month ago to buy a fancy trash can with a foot pedal. We needed it for our cottage. The cashier said, “Do you want to purchase the extended warranty on that?”
I said, “This is a joke, right? It's a trash can! The first thing I'd throw in it would be the damn warranty.” Good Lord! True story.
Next. Here are a couple of pet peeves: Why do they make the texting buttons on a cell phone so small that I cover three of them at the same time with a single fingertip? Another thing, what's up with the delicatessen section in grocery stores that puts your sliced meat or cheese in a zip bag and then puts an adhesive sticker across it that immediately tears the bag when you try to open it at home, rendering the bag completely useless?
Onward: Vice President “Parrot-Puppet” Pence was on TV a little while ago, bloviating about a constitutional “right” to bear (assault) arms. Yeah, whatever. But as my brother, Mike, astutely pointed out: What about the 'right' that 58 concert goers had to attend a country music concert in Las Vegas and feel safe?
What about the right that 22 people should have had in El Paso to feel comfortable in their local Walmart? What about the rights 27 innocent children and 32 college students (Sandy Hook Elementary and Virginia Tech) were denied? Where's their rights? Need I go on?
Good Lord, that we inconvenience a few deranged individuals for the flimsy excuse of granting a sense of security for the rest of the country. At least, that appears to be the rationale of the cowardly miscreants who act as though they are in tune and of one mind with the men who framed our constitution in the 1700s.
"Right(s)" on, brother. Thanks, Mike.
And finally, how come no one (especially, the intolerable and self-righteous folks who sadly dot the landscape across this country) reacted in unfathomable horror back when Elvis sang, “Number forty-seven said to number three, 'You're the cutest little jailbird I ever did see. I sure would be delighted with your company. Come and do the jailhouse rock with me'.”
“Not that there's anything wrong with that” — Seinfeld, season 4, episode 17.
Thank you, thank you very much. Elvis has left the building. And the truck is unloaded.
That's the way it looks from the Valley.
