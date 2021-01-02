FROM THE VALLEY: Leap before you look or something

Well, it looks like I'll be exiting 2020, the same way I exit every year: slipping on a banana peel. Apparently, I have issues with getting things right.
First of all, just yesterday, I thought I'd heat up a couple of meatballs I saw in the refrigerator. After about a minute or two of nuking, I pulled them out of the microwave. I was surprised how much they'd fallen apart. No biggie, I was hungry. I grabbed a fork and went at it. I said to my wife “I must have overcooked them. They taste a little different.”
She walked over, took a look and said, “They're not meatballs, Emirel.”
I had mistakenly heated up several of her (so-called) 'energy balls' made out of peanut butter, chocolate chips, coconut and I have no idea what else. It isn't my first faux-pas with her energy snacks. She started to make them regularly about a year ago. She gave me a small platter, back then, to try. About an hour or two later, she asked why I hadn't finished the treats. “Don't you like the energy-balls?”
And I said, “I dozed off after the first two.”
Wrong! Swing and a miss; not exactly a ringing endorsement for something called 'energy' balls.
Next: My misfortune with the kitchen item, Saran Wrap. I make a sausage and cheese filled bread-loaf for our three adult children and their families every Christmas. Because of the pandemic, we were going to drop them off on their porches on Christmas Eve. Not a major issue.
But as I tried to wrap them with the plastic-wrap, I ran into some problems. My finger dexterity over the years has diminished. (I appreciate my friend, Bill Ossont, pointing that particular age-related decline out to me, one day, as I struggled to button my golf shirt. Before he had ever said anything, it never bothered me; I didn't realize it. But now? Thanks a lot, Bill.)
Anyhow, Saran Wrap: I use to use it a lot, especially for my fish fillets when I'm on the river. But now, I can't tear a piece off cleanly to save my bass. It binds, folds and sticks to itself, rendering it completely useless. I've got to believe, I pay more per square inch for that stuff – that I can actually use - than if I had whatever it is I'm trying to wrap, gold-plated. New Year's resolution: aluminum foil!
And finally, there was the matter of the Christmas gift I gave my wife. I told her I was going to get her something simple, something special. And because she is a woman of faith, something religiously symbolic.
And so I did. Or so I thought.
I watched in anticipation for an appreciative smile as she unwrapped my duct-taped present. (You betcha, I wrapped it.) She fidgeted uncomfortably, thinking of the year I got her insulated, plastic beer mugs which, back in the day, you'd get (one) free every time you filled up with a tank of Mobil gas. (Thirty-four cents a gallon back then, by the way.)
(I thought the mugs were cool because they had an emblazoned “Schlitz” beer logo stamped across the front. The fact that she didn't drink, and I did, probably didn't sweeten the pot any. Not even an atta-boy for the 3 month effort of fill-ups. Such is life.)
But this year, I thought I'd hit the ball out of the park. How could she not be happy with something near and dear to her heart? Something holy!? She got a knife and cut through the tape. She slowly peeled off the brown paper-bag wrapping, opened the box and peeked inside.
“A mirror?” She looked at me like I'd just invited Chevy Chase's 'Cousin' Eddy' and Andrew Dice Clay over for Christmas dinner. “A mirror? That's it?” She was confused, didn't get it. So I explained.
“Come on,” I pried, “think about it. The first Christmas...!?”
“Yeah, well, I'm not following you there, ya just might wanna toss in another clue ...”
“The Three Wise Men! Remember their gifts?”
“Say what?”
“Kath, the gifts of the Magi to the Baby Jesus: gold, frankincense, mirror … huh, huh?! How could you forget that?!”
She must have really liked it, she started to cry.
Let's all hope for a better year in 2021.
And accordingly, Happy New Year.
And happy same day birthday to Tim, Joe, Karol and Fid. (And Fid, no candles, please. Global warming is already bad enough.)
That's the way it looks from the Valley.
