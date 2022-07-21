Here’s the deal: The James Webb Space Telescope — known as JWST, lest it be confused with an old pair of opera glasses, or OPOG — is almost a million miles away from Earth. A million miles! and it wasn’t that long ago, late December, that it blasted off from its launch pad in French Guiana. Can you even fathom that distance and brevity-of-time concept? It’s incredible!
Not only is it a million miles away, it’s functioning and performing its advanced programming systems flawlessly — without a human being within … well, a million miles. Remember that part, so that when I digress and jump the tracks onto another topic, you’ll see why it’s relevant.
I can only wonder what the flat-earth theorists and fake moon-landing conspirators have to say about the images we’re seeing from the telescope’s cameras. “It looks like a Jackson Pollack painting, maybe even a drop-cloth to me.” “I think that’s the backdrop curtain they used at my kid’s play last Christmas.”
To my one-dimensional, superficial mind, I kind of agree. My untrained eye says: it’s … I have no idea. A bunch of colored designs on a dark background. I can’t even feign an “Aww, holy crap, that’s mind blowing!” And, conversely, after someone explains to me what I’m supposed to be looking at, I recoil with, “Get out of here. How the hell do you know that?”
The doubting Thomas in me, not the awestruck one, comes to the surface. Note: I do believe we landed on the moon but have an uneasy suspicion that if we go too far in either direction from where we are, we’ll fall over the edge. Think Jimmy Hoffa, Amelia Earhart, Macaulay Culkin …. huh, huh?! Just sayin.’
And unbelievably, just from the infrared photos that JWST has produced, astronomers, scientists and Kwik-Fill employees are in agreement about the gaseous/atmospheric compositions of these distant, never-before-seen places. Yeah, right, give me a break. We don’t even know what’s in an Oscar Meyer hot dog but I’m supposed to buy into the report that they’ve pegged what elements are in something thousands of light-years away? Okey doke.
Then again, on the other side of the coin, and giving them the benefit of the doubt, I know when someone’s full of hot air. So just maybe they’re onto something. But the thing is, I don’t need a $10 billion infrared telescope to spot that. Know what I’m sayin’?
But as a fun thing: We are supposedly looking back 13-and-a-half billion years in time. Just think if we could turn the tables and look into the past from that vantage point back at Earth. We might be able to see Joe Biden as a teenager or even younger. That would be cool, watching him as a baby uttering his first words as he spoke to his mommy and daddy: “Listen, folks ...”
Come on, you know that’s funny. Think about it, he says it all the time. There ya go ... thank you.
Switching gears as I forewarned I would, I want to talk to you about unwanted emails. There is a slight connection between the topics of what mankind can do in space and what others pretend they cannot do here on Earth; bear with me.
Listen, folks … thanks, again … have you ever hit the “unsubscribe” button to stop getting unwanted emails? I have. Now, keeping in mind that we have a telescope, the JWST, a million miles away obeying commands on cue, I ask you why in the name of Robbie the Robot do some companies think we will buy into their desperate plea “Please allow up to 10 business days to stop receiving marketing emails” when we try to unsubscribe, effective immediately, as though they cannot make it happen? Sorry, I had to get it off my chest. It’s rhetorical, no need to rush to your computer and explain.
Another thing similar to that is when I make an online payment on my credit card balance. I have two choices: one option takes several days to process; the other is to have it effective immediately. But the latter one comes with a $5 charge. Why is that, I wonder? Doesn’t a computer take care of it either way? Or if an employee is involved, aren’t they already being paid to do exactly that sort of stuff? Could it be they are just volunteers working on the mandatory five-dollar tip? Frankly, Scarlett, I’m baffled.
Let me pound that point to death. Suppose you went into a store to buy something and were told if you want to pay for it and take it home immediately, there’s an extra $5 charge, but if you wait five days and come back, there’s no extra charge.
Frankly, Scarlett, … TALOC. (That’s a load of crap.)
“Crap,” by the way, was a late word-replacement incurred by this newspaper’s standards of decency.
And that’s … the way it looks from the Valley.
BTW: I joked. Kwik-Fill workers are awesome people. Tvalley@Rochester.RR.com
