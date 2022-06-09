FROM THE VALLEY: Maggie 'Magpie' Valley, 2010-2022

Canine columnist Maggie Valley passed away unexpectedly on Memorial Day. Injuries suffered in an ill-advised game of “Dodge the Minivan” were her sad and untimely undoing. Her passing leaves brokenhearted owners Tom and Kathie Valley of Medina at a total loss how to put into words how much she'll be missed and the full extent of what she meant to them and the rest of the family.
She was predeceased by her talented brother, Raymond, a cat whose goal in life was to make Maggie's life as miserable as hell. Raymond mysteriously died after chasing a laser beam into an electrical outlet. Maggie, not surprisingly, was questioned about the incident but always maintained her innocence and was eventually cleared of all charges (no pun intended).
Maggie's strongly opinionated columns were often the center of controversy inasmuch as she'd play the devil's advocate and take unpopular stands on a plethora of hot-button issues. Issues ranging from the political spectrum to wondering why Superman was never tested for steroids and other drugs, considering the fact that he not only had muscles on his eyeballs, he had a propensity for wearing his underwear on the outside.
Never one to boast or seek the limelight, Maggie persisted in the premise that she had no idea what people were talking about when someone asked about her biting commentary. She denied ever having anything to do with the articles, even going as far as to accuse someone else — name withheld because it's never been proven — of setting her up just so she'd take the fall for the shameless coward and his asinine opinions. “I'm a g*!!@%&^! dog, how can I write a newspaper article?” she'd bark.
Maggie was discovered by Tom Valley at an animal shelter in Albion when she was a six-month-old puppy. Tom took pride in the fact that he didn't search high and low for a special dog with high-falutin' bloodlines; he did not look to have one made and bred just for him and Kathie — not that there is anything wrong with that, whatsoever — but was content with the notion that he and Kathie ... were made for Maggie.
Maggie and Tom were inseparable. For 12 years, you'd seldom see one without the other. Giving a good home to a dog voted most likely to never win Best of Show only strengthened that bond. The common denominator, that Tom is no prize himself, cemented the relationship.
In her younger days, they fished together, and one summer their friend Mike Crowley even managed to arrange for Maggie to join them in a round of golf in Clayton. She had the time of her life riding in the cart and talked about it for months after. Her score was nothing to write home about, but, as one would expect, she did quite well on the three or four doglegs scattered about the course. (She always liked that joke.) And keeping her eye on the ball was a challenge considering the bevy of squirrels and rabbits constantly taunting her about her less-than-average ball-striking abilities.
"Magpie" not only penned countless articles, she appeared in many of Tom's “From the Valley” columns. A dog who knew an opportunity when she saw one, Maggie signed a lucrative Milk Bone deal with Valley and was guaranteed a royalty biscuit every time her name — or one of her many pet nicknames — appeared in print. Those included “Flea bus,” “Skunk mutt” and “Fish breath.” She had a great sense of humor about it … as long as the biscuit arrived, per said arrangement.
It's said that time heals all wounds but that doesn't take into account the fact that time seems to come to a standstill when something bad happens. You try to take your mind off of it, but everywhere you turn something pops up that reminds you of what once was, and will never be again.
The world will keep spinning and life will go on, it always does. It will just be a tad less joyful, a click or two less pleasurable for the Valleys without their loving Magpie around.
Sadly, that's the way it looks … from the Valley.
