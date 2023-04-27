I golf once a week in a golf league. It’s informally known as the teachers league, but for tax purposes … yeah, right … its official name is The Larry Decker Memorial Golf League. Obviously, as the nickname implies, its core members are teachers. It was founded several decades ago by a group of educators/friends who liked to golf. Over the years, spouses of teachers, acquaintances, friends and the like have been allowed to join the tight-knit group as long as they adhered to the established principles of camaraderie, fun and fair play set forth by the league’s founding organizers. It’s more about enjoying each other’s company than serious golf competition.
This past week we lost longtime member and one of the most congenial guys around, Jack Fike. Jack passed away after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was the epitome of a humble, soft-spoken gentleman.
His demise — as 16th century poet John Donne put it so eloquently — “diminishes” our group. Donne’s “For Whom the Bell Tolls” hit the nail on the head, especially when he noted that whenever one of us “is washed away (by the sea)” there’s a piece of each and every one that goes with him or her. So it is with the passing of Jack Fike. We’ve lost a part of what makes us whole.
Keeping in mind that Dr. Seuss once said: “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened,” I’ll add that Jack Fike’s physical presence may be gone, but his spirit of good will and the bonds of friendship he wove in life will remain forever etched in the hearts and minds of those who knew him.
Condolences to his wonderful wife Becky, son John (Tracey), daughter Lisa (Jason), sister Sandy (John) and his handful of grandchildren. We grieve with you, and share in your loss.
Changing the subject ...
A man was stranded on a deserted island for 10 years. One day, off in the distance, he could see something approaching the island. At first, he thought it might be a ship. But as it got closer, he realized it was the most beautiful woman he’d ever seen in his life. She was alone, wading through the water toward the beach, in a wet suit.
The statuesque young lady walked right up to him, tilted her head to one side, pulled off the rubber hood and shook free her long, gorgeous hair. She looked the guy in the eye and asked, “How long has it been since you’ve had a hand-rolled Cuban cigar?”
Stuttering in disbelief, the man says, “I love cigars. But since I’ve been here by myself for 10 years, I’ve not had a single smoke.” She reached toward her right sleeve pocket, unzipped it and promptly pulled out a package of world-class stogies, then proceeded to light one up for him.
As he was enjoying his smoke, she asked, “How long has it been since you’ve had a good drink?” He again told her that in the 10 years he’d been there, he’d not been able to enjoy any sort of adult beverage. She reached across to her left sleeve, unzipped the pocket and pulled out a bottle of expensive, aged Scotch whiskey. The guy was beside himself in disbelief.
Finally, the ravishing beauty reached up to the zipper on the front of her wet suit and seductively began to pull it down. “And when,” she asked coyly, “was the last time you played around?”
The guy was ecstatic, he couldn’t believe his luck. He put his hands together in prayer and screamed, “Are you serious?! Don’t tell me you’ve got a set of golf clubs in there!?”
OK, that was just plain silly. Seriously! I mean, think about it: What are the odds that there was even a golf course on the island.?
I’m sorry for leading you on like that. I’ll just leave.
But don’t let me discourage you from coming back next week. Good Lord willing, I’ll be here right here … sitting on the beach … waiting.
Anyhow, that’s the way it looks from the Valley.
Also rest in peace, my old friend, Paul Conklin.
