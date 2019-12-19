FROM THE VALLEY: More of Moore's duly owed ode

Tom Valley

'Twas six days before Christmas and I needed some time

To redo this poem, and make it rhyme

I've done the same thing, an annual chore

And ripped off the brilliance of Clement C. Moore

 

So let's get going, lest I lose the reason

And digress to people who flaunt their treason

Relax Trump people, there's no flack to fear,

I speak of "Rudy, the Reds' known racketeer."

 

Back to my own version, a parody of Moore's

I'll stay clear of politics, that's for sure

The time is right, for spreading the glory

Of messing up a poet's ... classic story

 

The tree was all decorated, my wife saw to that

While I peered at my laptop, there I sat

I had to make changes, write something new

Lest the readers grow weary, no matter how few;

 

But ideas were fleeting, gone in a blink

My brain didn't function, I just couldn't think

I needed inspiration, an idea or a notion

Something to set, this whole thing in motion,

 

My wife was nestled, all snug in the bed,

While visions of nothingness danced in my head

When out in the yard, there rose such a clatter

I sent my dog, Maggie, to see what's the matter

 

The moon on the breast of the snow, yon hither

Gave luster to the fleas she always had with her

When what to my wondering eyes did appear

Christmases from the past, my own yesteryear

 

The dog had uncovered the source of the noise

It came from a box, filled with old toys

I'd placed it out front, to go with the trash

The wind blew it over; they were broken and smashed

 

They once had a life, such a l-o-n-g time ago

Wrapped under our tree, all ready to go

The Fisher-Price plane, toy doll and football

Brought delight, to our pride — Eric, Mel and Paul

 

The mornings came early on those Christmas days

All three of the children were ready to play

We had a set rule, to come wake us first

Tough to do, they were ready to burst

 

And just when they thought it could get no stricter,

I made them pause, 'til I took their picture

They were then set free, oh how they ran

Tearing through gifts, like wind through a fan

 

They grew up so fast, those days are long gone

But no time for regret, a new day has dawned.

There's Dominic, Maddie, Emma and Jack

Tyler, Lydia and Owen, in fact.

 

Grandchildren they are, from our own "grand" kids

Add daughters-in-law Laura, and Jeanne to the grid,

The family is growing, the joy is unbound,

As we gather to celebrate, there's love all around

 

The time has come to wrap up this shtick

Scholars will scream, it makes them sick

“There's no sense or rhyme scheme — what's he thinkin'?”

“Has he been boozin' and, sadly, binge drinkin'?”

 

It doesn't matter the conclusion they grasp,

Standing under the mistletoe, they can kiss my (burp) … dog.

But one thing to do, this time in December,

Is to pause and take time, to always remember,

 

The Christ Child was born on this glorious day,

That's all that's needed, that's all I should say.

In closing this poem, I thank God I could rally

Happy Christmas to all … and that's from the Valley.

 

Tvalley@Rochester.RR.com 

