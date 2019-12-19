FROM THE VALLEY: More of Moore's duly owed ode

'Twas six days before Christmas and I needed some time
To redo this poem, and make it rhyme
I've done the same thing, an annual chore
And ripped off the brilliance of Clement C. Moore
So let's get going, lest I lose the reason
And digress to people who flaunt their treason
Relax Trump people, there's no flack to fear,
I speak of "Rudy, the Reds' known racketeer."
Back to my own version, a parody of Moore's
I'll stay clear of politics, that's for sure
The time is right, for spreading the glory
Of messing up a poet's ... classic story
The tree was all decorated, my wife saw to that
While I peered at my laptop, there I sat
I had to make changes, write something new
Lest the readers grow weary, no matter how few;
But ideas were fleeting, gone in a blink
My brain didn't function, I just couldn't think
I needed inspiration, an idea or a notion
Something to set, this whole thing in motion,
My wife was nestled, all snug in the bed,
While visions of nothingness danced in my head
When out in the yard, there rose such a clatter
I sent my dog, Maggie, to see what's the matter
The moon on the breast of the snow, yon hither
Gave luster to the fleas she always had with her
When what to my wondering eyes did appear
Christmases from the past, my own yesteryear
The dog had uncovered the source of the noise
It came from a box, filled with old toys
I'd placed it out front, to go with the trash
The wind blew it over; they were broken and smashed
They once had a life, such a l-o-n-g time ago
Wrapped under our tree, all ready to go
The Fisher-Price plane, toy doll and football
Brought delight, to our pride — Eric, Mel and Paul
The mornings came early on those Christmas days
All three of the children were ready to play
We had a set rule, to come wake us first
Tough to do, they were ready to burst
And just when they thought it could get no stricter,
I made them pause, 'til I took their picture
They were then set free, oh how they ran
Tearing through gifts, like wind through a fan
They grew up so fast, those days are long gone
But no time for regret, a new day has dawned.
There's Dominic, Maddie, Emma and Jack
Tyler, Lydia and Owen, in fact.
Grandchildren they are, from our own "grand" kids
Add daughters-in-law Laura, and Jeanne to the grid,
The family is growing, the joy is unbound,
As we gather to celebrate, there's love all around
The time has come to wrap up this shtick
Scholars will scream, it makes them sick
“There's no sense or rhyme scheme — what's he thinkin'?”
“Has he been boozin' and, sadly, binge drinkin'?”
It doesn't matter the conclusion they grasp,
Standing under the mistletoe, they can kiss my (burp) … dog.
But one thing to do, this time in December,
Is to pause and take time, to always remember,
The Christ Child was born on this glorious day,
That's all that's needed, that's all I should say.
In closing this poem, I thank God I could rally
Happy Christmas to all … and that's from the Valley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.