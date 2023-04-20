I store my boat and motor in my backyard for the winter. I wrap a tarp over the top of my weathered, holey old boat cover in an attempt to discourage rodents from thinking “what a swell place to live.” It seldom works.
Ever since I put it away, I’ve been trying to save enough money, for a boat upgrade. The one I have is nice but it’s far from an elaborate rig. Truth be told, at my age, I need something a little bigger, a little safer. I tend to get scared, a little chicken when the white caps start rolling in and toss me around like a bean bag at a cornhole convention.
What can I say? I’m not Spencer Tracy in “Captain Courageous” standing on the bow of my ship with an intrepid sense of bravado; nor am I Leonardo DiCaprio on the front rail of the Titanic whose bubble of invincibility would soon be popped by Mother Nature’s ice machine. That’s not how I roll … or sail.
My plan to save a few bucks went fairly well over the winter. Not a lot, but at least enough to get something I found for sale/sail ... and something I’d feel more comfortable with. Unfortunately, that dream never came to fruition as I was unable to pull the trigger on the deal. My wife, Kathie, mentioned there were other things we were in more need of. “Priorities,” she said. Come to find out, she had her eyes set on buying a dozen eggs
So I put the money I had saved toward the eggs … and she chipped in with the rest.
The funny part is — if there’s anything really “funny” about losing out on a bigger boat to eliminate my anxiety — we solved the aged-old dilemma that the eggs do indeed come before the chicken. Thank you.
Next: A couple days ago, I went golfing for the first time this spring. If you’re not a golfer, one of the keys to a good swing is the ability to turn your upper torso and shoulders away from the target when you make a back-swing.
Every year, it gets harder to make that shoulder-turn effectively. Muscle flexibility starts to wane and before you know it, the age-induced restrictions make you feel like you’re swinging your club underwater. My diminished back-turn has definitely affected my game. And now it feels like I’m swinging in a vat of tar. I’ve lost so much rotation that I’m lucky if I can even … (hold on, this is bad) … “turn” the light on. Told ya.
Anyhow, after our round, my playing partner and good friend, Buck, tried to cheer me up. “Hey, on the bright side, you didn’t lose a ball all day.” I reminded him that was because I never hit it farther than 20 yards. Getting in and out of the cart 186 times to hit the ball is not going to get me on the pro circuit anytime soon.
What can I say? And, no, I’m not going to walk the course. Get real. If I was out for a walk, I wouldn’t spend money on golf stuff, I’d get a pair of hiking boots.
Speaking of money, let’s wrap this up with a joke from Bruce, the mayor of West Avenue. It’s a conversation between a husband and wife. If you’re a macho, beer-drinking guy, you’ll high-five everyone around you. If you’re a caring, wonderful wife, I promise you that the next joke I put in this space will be for you.
Wife: How many beers do you drink a day?
Husband: Usually, three.
Wife: How much is each beer?
Husband: About five bucks. And I tip the server.
Wife: How many years have you been doing this?
Husband: Probably 20 years.
Wife: OK, let’s see … that’s about $450 a month and approximately $5,400 a year, right?!
Husband: I’ll take your word on that.
Wife: So not taking inflation into account, if you’ve spent $5,400 a year for the past 20 years, you’ve spent $108,000, correct?
Husband: OK, what’s your point?
Wife: Well, my point is if you didn’t drink so much beer, you could have put that money into a step-up savings account, and after compound interest over the past 20 years, you could have bought yourself your own airplane.
Husband: Can I ask you a couple of questions?
Wife: Go for it.
Husband: Do you drink beer?
Wife: Of course not.
Husband: Where’s your airplane?
That’s all folks.
It’s also … the way it looks from the Valley.
