“Happy trails to you ...” is probably not your normal opening for … well, anything. Particularly as the first sentence of a newspaper column. Nonetheless, I’m going to stick with it. So, you can reread it or hum the tune if you know it, and we can get this show on the road. Or not. Your call.
Most people are too young to remember — or were even alive — when that song was used as the theme music to the proclaimed “King of the Cowboys” on TV during the 1950s. Of course, I’m talking about Roy Rogers.
The song was the type of jingle that would stick in your craw all day, and slip out of mind only to be back on your lips the second you heard either of the words “happy” or “trail”.
I grew up in the Roy Rogers era. You can add Davy Crockett, Mickey Mantle, Dwight Eisenhower and Saturday afternoons at the movie theater to that list. and through the sentiment of hindsight, I’m now obligated to say “the good ol’ days.” And, yes, they were.
It was an era of cowboy shows, and TV had more than its fair share of white-hat wearing heroes. Whether it was a network half-hour show or westerns made in previous decades, they were there for the taking in the post-war phenomenon of television. And, of course, any hero-cowpoke worth his weight in saddle sores, had a sidekick.
Gene Autry liked to sing and so he carried a guitar with him. I always thought it strange that even though there was barely enough room on a horse for an extra pair of socks, he lugged a huge musical instrument around. I guess a simple harmonica wouldn’t suffice. The horse, I’m sure, was glad, at least, that he didn’t play the piano.
But even stranger, I thought, was how he’d break into a romantic ballad and sing to his sidekick, the affable Pat Buttram. Not that there’s anything wrong with that. I mean, seriously, this was the ‘50s when Rock Hudson, Liberace and J. Edgar Hoover were considered bigger studs than the horses they were riding. I just wonder how uncomfortable it had to make Buttram feel. Not that it matters, I’m just saying.
But there’s a rumor that not all the sidekicks were happy with Autry. In fact, the story goes, they banded together, one time, and had “Mad At Gene Autry” stitched across the front of their cowboy hats. It was later shortened to “MAGA” because thread was at a premium in those days.
There’s further rumor that these hats mysteriously conjured a perplexing spell on the guys and gals who wore them. It made them unwittingly pledge a strange and indentured allegiance to the the guy they rode with.
Blind obedience was the norm, they were mere puppets to the whims of the alpha cowboy. Orders were dictated and followed without question: “Go climb that dangerous cliff and jump onto the bandit as he gallops by at full speed while I take the money, grab the pretty girls and take full credit.” But, thankfully, everyone realized it was just fiction. It couldn’t possibly happen. There’s no trance-like spell where someone would change their previously rational thought processes … right?
The strangest arrangement, I think, was with the Lone Ranger and Tonto. I’m not saying The Lone Ranger was vain, but wearing a mask to change the complexion of his face everywhere he went?! Give me a break. and then telling Tonto “You go to town (50 miles away) and get us some food. I’ll stay here and get a fire going.”
Yeah, that’s a good idea: send your supposedly good friend, a Native American, into town alone where there’s more than likely a mob of drunken, racist, red-neck cowboys who used indigenous people for target practice. Yeah, what could possibly go wrong there?!
There’s no proof to the story going around, back then, that Tonto got fed up with his demanding boss’s directives and split from the scene. Rumor has it that along his way, he came across the pre-mentioned singing cowboy with the guitar, and after a few love songs, they decided to team up with a cop, a sailor and a tool belt-wearing handyman and try to make a go of it as a band in the village. Dunno. Not sure. Just something I heard.
That’s just too plain silly, even for me. Not that there’s anything wrong with it.
Nonetheless, it’s time to ride off into the sunset. and so, without further adieu ...
Happy trails to you … until we meet again.
That’s the way it looks from the Valley.
