Now that I’ve got your attention:
Hopefully it won’t be long before I’m back outside, enjoying the nice weather, again. Compound the annual cabin fever with senior citizen status, and I can usually find something to gripe about in practically everything I see, touch or do. Even when I fall asleep, people in my dreams hate to see me coming. {em}“Oh crap, he’s dozed off, get ready for the bellyaching.”
So in the spirit of turning mole hills into mountains, let’s ride this puppy of nonsense into the ground, so I don’t have to deal with it anymore. Let’s roll.
My wife, Kathie, and I were watching a program on the National Geographic channel last week and a commercial came on. In the course of the sales pitch for whatever junk was being pushed, the announcer casually mentioned … “in a leading clinical study.”
Now, usually, something like that slides by me like a waiter explaining the vegetarian special of the day. Which, let’s face it, is exactly what the company doing the advertising wants. They’re hoping you hear the words “leading,” “clinical” and “study” and lazily associate them with gravitas. Truth be told, they don’t want you to go any deeper with an analysis, or question what they just said. They just want you to go with the flow.
But here it is — stop and think about it — what the heck is a “leading” clinical study? I mean, come on, I get what a study is, I get what a clinical study is, but what in the name of Teddy, the laboratory test tube, is a “leading” clinical study? Is it a study that’s in a race with another study? Is it a study that’s more important than another study? Frankly, Scarlett, I’m baffled.
After the commercial was over and the program came back on, there was another head scratcher. The topic was the “Lost city of Heraculeion.” It’s somewhere in Egypt. (“Somewhere” being the operative word, I would assume.)
But here’s my point: how the heck do you lose a city? Car keys or a loose button, I get it, easy to lose. But a city? and it’s not like someone could have stolen it. I mean, seriously, you’ve got to be pretty careless to forget where a city is. {em}“Let me think, where the hell did I put that thing?”
Like I said, petty stuff. Ridiculous. and speaking of ridiculous, it reminds me of a friend of mine. Give me a moment and I’ll get to him, but first ...
It’s coming up on 17 years, next month, since I started writing From The Valley. So I’ll probably be going down memory lane, occasionally, over the next few weeks. It started out as a fluke when I happened to stop in a local newspaper office to drop off an ad I wanted to run. The young editor, obviously mistaking me for someone else, asked if I had my column ready.
I told him I wasn’t a journalist and didn’t write articles. He then, incredibly, asked, “Do you want to?” Absolutely true. OK, moving on ...
After several months of being published, a friend (who has, sadly, passed) told me, on a weekly basis, how bad the column was. He said they were so bad, he wouldn’t even bother to read them. “They’re ridiculous!” (That’s the “ridiculous” part.)
When I pressed Carl “the fisherman” Prawel to point out exactly what he found so horrible in any given column, he said “How the hell would I know? I told you … I never read them.” and then he’d smile like the cat that ate the canary. And, yes, I miss the guy.
Another friend, who has also sadly passed, John Anderson, chased me down the street one day in his truck. Upon seeing me, he slammed on his brakes, left the door open in traffic and raced over to where I was. Excited and out of breath, he exclaimed, “I’ve been looking all over for you. Look at this!”
He held up a photo of a wooden beam inside his barn. Etched into the beam was “1926”. “Whadda ya think?” he asked, staring at me like I knew what he was talking about. He prodded further, “Well ... wouldn’t that make a great story for the newspaper?!”
“OK,” I said. “And what’s the background? What I should write about?”
He looked at me, incredulous and totally disappointed, and said, “How the hell should I know? You’re the damn writer!”
True story. Both of them. If you thought they were “ridiculous” enough for you, stay tuned in the upcoming weeks.
That’s it. Happy birthday today to my son, Eric. and a week from today, to my daughter, Melissa. Not to forget my granddaughter, Emma, April 1st. Love you all.
And that’s the way it looks from the Valley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.