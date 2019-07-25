FROM THE VALLEY: 'Nothing beats a good lie'

A couple of weekends ago, Shelridge Country Club in Medina had its annual Seniors' Golf Tournament. That's where old buzzards, such as myself, gather to see who can remember where the next hole is in an attempt to win their specific flight/category and then proceed to the bar for bragging rights.
The barroom is where, invariably, some delusional hacker who finished in last place is guaranteed to do a play-by-play analysis of every shot he took throughout the two-day event, explaining how close he came to winning – all the while thinking the poor sap who's unfortunate enough to be sitting next to him could give a crap.
How do I know? I finished dead last. Well, not quite but dead tired. I was the guy sitting next to the guy who did finish last. The moral being: no one likes listening to someone's replay. Maybe one hole, but not two, three or more. Trust me ... boring!
The flights, which are divided by age (in decades), all have a winner. And then, of course, there are the overall winners for gross and net scores. The flights' breakdown is as follows: the 50-year-old young whippersnappers, the 60-year-old cigar huffers and puffers, the 70-year-old geriatric know-it-alls and the 80-to-the-grave, dearly-beloved-we-are-gathered-here-today group.
The amiable Bob Pettit was the only one in the 80 plus bracket. He played well, but unfortunately, not good enough. Three deceased members finished four strokes ahead of him and took home a divided purse. Bob was pragmatic but filed a complaint, nonetheless, complaining that those three should have been recorded as having finished “dead last” on principle alone.
Bob looks a lot younger than he really is. But reality set in when I heard him tell a fellow golfer to “Call me – I'm in the book.”
“In the book?” When's the last time you heard someone say “I'm in the book”? He then pulled out his phone … and it wasn't wireless.
Moving on: There are some specific rules uniquely attached to the Seniors' Tournament. If a hearing aid starts buzzing in the middle of someone's putt, the guilty party is assessed a 2-stoke penalty. (A sign language expert is posted at each hole to let that person know.) Same goes for anyone who leaves his teeth behind on any given part of the course. Two strokes. Anyone having an actual stroke during the event is automatically disqualified.
Contrary to penalties, the person who excuses himself the least number of times to go the toilet is gifted with the LBP award after play is finished. The LBP (Largest Bladder Prize) is an actual working mini-urinal. And ironically, every year the winner's name is announced, the guy is in the can.
Most guys carry a pencil and paper in their cart so they can communicate with their partner. The beverage-cart gal has the normal adult beverages like beer and liquor on hand but also carries things like Boost, Ensure and Metamucil. “Make mine an Old Fashion, please, with a splash of Geritol.” You betcha.
There are not only hot dogs available for the hungry, but a variety of cereals like bran flakes, oatmeal and Nutri-Grain products. Dr. Bruce Foley enjoys a hearty breakfast of Jell-O and chicken broth before teeing off (on everybody) but often complains that it's “too crunchy.”
Assistant golf pro Jeremy Anderson did a superb job of organizing the event. He was able to line up sponsors including: six pharmacies, seven nursing homes and two dozen funeral homes. Each player got coupons from those respective businesses, along with a unique layaway plan offered by the undertakers.
Jeremy is a gracious young man who is available to all participants of the tournament. He said the most common question he's asked throughout the day is “Where the hell am I?”
Brett Decker, the club's maestro, knew better than to hang around and listen to cranky old men. He disappeared faster than my brand new Titleist on the first water hole.
I should list the winners here, but for the life of me, I can't remember who they were.
And, I think, that's the way it looks from the Valley.
