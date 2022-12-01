I like to write things down that I come across that might be of interest as a topic or simple point of amusement in “From the Valley”. and because I don’t always have a pad of paper handy, I scribble on whatever is around, whatever I can find. Inspiration is fleeting and I do whatever it takes before it becomes a “what-the-hell-was-it-that-I-thought-was-so-damn-interesting?” regret later on.
And every night, before I go to bed, I empty my pockets and toss those pieces of paper and whatnots into an old shoe box on my night stand. Note, there are about four pounds of screws and nails in the box. Not to mention, stuff like batteries — which I have no idea whether they’re any good, but my sense of frugality, to put it mildly, tells me to keep them because I might squeeze another five or seven minutes of life out of them. What can I say?
So anyhow … where was I? Oh yeah, those nubs of creativity that never made the big time. Well, guess what? Now is their chance to shine. I’m putting them in the game. It’s that time of the year for leftovers. So be it here.
Let’s roll. First up, and written on the back of a Twix wrapper, “Fishing hooks.” OK, I have no idea what that means, let’s move on.
Next one: “North Korea.” Oh yeah, I remember that: I was wondering why in the name of classified documents is North Korea called “the most secretive nation in the world”? You’re telling me that there are people who never heard of it? I mean, seriously, it’s in the damn news every day because of its saber-rattling. Acting like drunken sailors in an Irish pub, they recklessly throw missiles all over the place. and that’s a secret? Crazy! What else …?
Here’s the back of an envelope that says “politicians and flags.” Oh yeah, I was thinking about writing a column asking you to imagine, when you were younger, how you’d react if somebody told you “Someday, you’re going to be so obsessed with a politician that you will pay hard-earned money for a full-sized flag with his or her name and picture on it.”
You would have laughed and laughed. “How ridiculous!? A politician? Give me a break! Maybe a sports team or something ...” But you could never imagine yourself hanging signs, putting flags on display and wearing hats with the name of a politician on it. For God’s sake, that’s cult-ish. Think about it.
Whew, good thing I didn’t write that. It might have raised the hairs on the backs of some necks. Well … you know what I mean.
What else? Oh yeah, here’s one. “Pick up eggs and brown sugar.” Oops, sorry Kath. I forgot.
Here’s a sliver of paper that says “Game show prizes.” I know what that’s about. Have you ever noticed how contestants on The Price is Right, or whatever, react from blasé to somewhat happy if they win something? Something like shoes or jewelry. But then go totally berserk when they find out how much it costs? Bottom line is, they care little about what the actual prize is, but go all hip-hip-hooray when they find out the ridiculous announced value.
OK, not the best material I’ve ever done, nor is it a mind-altering revelation. Now that I think about it, that’s probably why it’s been on the nightstand for so long. Nonetheless, I’m airing it now so that I can make room for more worthless thoughts. And, in turn, at the end of next year, hopefully put you through the drudgery of reading (or hearing) another inane column. That’s how I roll. You should know that by now.
Finally, a joke: Speaking of shoe boxes, there was an elderly couple happily married for 57 years. They were always honest with each other — or so they thought. One day while cleaning the closet, the man came across an old shoe box that his wife had hidden in there. He opened it and, much to his surprise, there was $10,000 and two eggs inside.
He confronted his wife and she said she didn’t want to talk about it. He pleaded, “My dear wife, we’ve had a wonderful marriage for 57 years. You must be honest with me.”
The wife agreed and said, “OK, my dear husband, but please sit down.” She explained, “You know I love you with all my heart, but I’ve not always been faithful. and every time I strayed, I put an egg in that box.”
Naturally the man was heartbroken. “My dear wife, I’m so distressed by your actions. But we’ve had a wonderful marriage. I’m willing to forgive those two transgressions. But, tell me, where did the $10,000 come from?”
She looked up sheepishly and said, “Every time I got a dozen eggs, I sold them.”
Hmm, anyone up for an omelet?
And that’s the way it looks from the Valley.
