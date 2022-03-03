FROM THE VALLEY: Nothing but the truth, so help me

A good friend of my wife and yours truly asked whether there was something bothering me the other day. “Kind of,” I replied. Obviously, she's quite perceptive.
“It's a credibility issue,” I explained. “You know I write a weekly newspaper column, right?!"
“Yes, I know. Sorry to say, I've not read it lately,” she confessed.
“Well, that's OK. But the problem is a lot of people send me emails, saying they don't believe a word I say. They ridicule me and say things like: 'You're a perfect example of fake news.' And 'Your column is as believable as Nicolas Cage in any movie he's ever been in.' That last one really hurt.”
“And that bothers you?” (I told you she was perceptive.)
“Of course. And you know what's really odd?” I asked.
“Numbers you can't divide by two?”
“Huh?” It took me a second. “No, but that's funny, it's that I want to be taken seriously as a journalist; I just don't know how or where to begin.”
“If you don't mind,” she said, “I'll make some suggestions. You, to use your word, 'begin' by coming out of the gate with an undeniable, irrefutable hook for a story that no one can question. Check and recheck your sources to make sure that everything's true. Every single word.”
“Gotcha. What else?”
“Well,” she explained, somewhat reluctantly, “you know how I said I've not read 'From the Valley' lately? Well … (more reluctance) … the reason is the inane crap you put in those articles. You're wasting good newspaper space on fluff.”
“Ouch, kind of hurtful.”
“There's no need,” she explained, “to write stuff like 'If you're authoring a book about the Venus de Milo, should you call it 'Farewell to Arms'.”
“Go on,” I said.
“OK. There's no need to point out how TV chefs seem to have never heard of salt and pepper shakers. Their habit of dipping their fingers into a bowl of spices and then getting their noses inches away from the food they're preparing reeks of cross-contamination and bacteria-spreading. No need for that.”
“What else?”
“Well, you shouldn't question why people buy expensive jewelry when it takes a uniquely trained specialist with a mini-telescope stuck in his eye to tell if it's the real deal. People don't care.”
“Anything else?”
“Yes. There's no need to explain how you've never understood the meaning of 'The bigger they are, the harder they fall' because it just seems to reinforce the insurmountable challenge ahead of one instead of diminishing it. It never made sense to you.”
“And ...?” I snorted stiffly, hoping she was out of her gut-piercing ammo.
“Well, you don't have to spell out why people pronounce Brett Favre's name as if the 'r' comes before the 'v' when it obviously doesn't. You also don't have to wonder why, even though birds are considered the last remaining vestiges of dinosaurs, people still feel compelled to build birdhouses and feeders. They've already proven to be the greatest surviving species on the planet.”
“Yeah … I guess,” I said slowly, feeling as bad as the time my parents bluntly told me becoming a puppeteer was setting the bar a bit low.
“And finally,” she said, “to recap: my advice is to just state the facts. Don't go off on some whimsical tangent. Make it genuine, make it authentic and real. Finish the column with something unequivocally factual.”
“Thanks,” I said, “I'll make sure I try. And trite anecdotes, like the ones you mentioned, will never, ever find a way into From the Valley again. Never! And let me just say this: Your constructive criticism, albeit biting, is greatly appreciated. I'm so grateful for the day that I went to the animal shelter and picked you out. Maggie, you're the best dog a guy could ever ask for. Good dog, good girl … y-a-a-s-s.”
And that's the way it looks from the Valley.
Fake news insinuation alert: I build birdhouses and feed the birds. Tvalley@Rochester.RR.com.
