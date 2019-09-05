FROM THE VALLEY: On the flip side, it wasn't all bad

In my last couple of columns, I wrote about the trip that my wife and I took last month to our hometown, Ogdensburg. We spent a couple of weeks up there on the St. Lawrence River. And as usual, being a "glass is half-empty" type of guy when I write about our adventures, I approach it with a woe-is-me attitude.
I heard from several readers who asked me why we even bother to go there if it's that bad. Truth be told, the good outweighs the bad by a lot. But the way I look at it, if a bee stings you on the butt, that's a story; if it doesn't …. who cares?
But for the sake of being "fair and balanced" here's a look at the brighter side of what we did on our summer vacation.
We got to see family members who live in the area and also those who, like us, moved away but are drawn back to enjoy the grandeur of the river during the hot summer months.
Several of my wife's siblings have camps/cottages near ours and it's like living in a commune. Neighbors helps neighbors. The only things missing from being confused with an Amish community are the black wardrobes and the aroma of fresh horse manure in the air.
Note: Of course, I joke. The Amish are wonderful, hard working people. However, if you are ever driving at night in St. Lawrence County, beware: They are allowed to drive on the highways in their black buggies in the pitch dark with absolutely no lights or reflectors. (The preceding announcement was paid for by Coleman Lanterns and the Citizens for Common Sense.) Moving on.
My brothers, Mike and Tim, live nearby in that northern New York area. Thus, I got to see both. Mike came over with my sister-in-law, Deb, for a nice visit. They are always so gracious and we enjoy their company immensely. (It was also nice that two of Mike's daughters, Lynne and Marnie, stopped by while they were in town.)
My twin, Tim, swung by in his large pontoon boat. With him were his son, John, and John's kids — who were visiting from Texas — and Tim's daughter, Laura, with her young daughter. We took a boat ride around the islands. Very enjoyable afternoon.
Tim and I also did some fishing, where he proceeded to catch the biggest fish. Nothing new there, he's better at a lot more things than I am. Unfortunately, that biggest fish was me as I bit when he challenged me to a bet as to who would catch the most.
My nephew, Mark, was around from his west coast home in L.A. Mark generously offered me his boat to use, as mine is in critical condition and — no pun intended — sinking fast. He and I also went fishing. What's that? Yes, yes, yes, he out-fished me too. Damn, you're a pest!
Anyhow, several years back, Mark was on the TV show “Boston Legal.” During that time, he became good friends with William Shatner. They socialized outside of work, often at Shatner's home. Mark remembers going there several times to watch Monday night football and Shatner would sit in a huge chair in front of the TV, making Mark feel like he was on the bridge of the USS Enterprise.
On “Boston Legal” Shatner played the unfiltered lawyer Denny Crane. Mark, who does dead-on impressions, recreated the time they had a production meeting in New York before the start of a new season. When Mark arrived, Shatner rushed over, shook his hand vigorously and shamelessly boasted “Great to see you! I want you to know that I put in a good word so that you'd be able to return to the show this year.”
Mark leaned back, grinned his I-know-better look and scoffed, “You did no such thing, did you, Bill?”
Shatner, still clutching Mark's hand, unflinchingly shot back “Of course not. How was the flight here?” Denny Crane!
That's it. I don't have enough room to mention that I golfed with our good friend, Mike McNamara. Nor that I missed my best buddy, Bob, while there. Too bad, they're both great guys.
Live long and prosper.
And that's the way it looks from the Valley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.