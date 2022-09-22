I had a busy day yesterday. Well, busy for a guy like myself. I only had one job on the docket, but it threw a wrench in my plans for the perfect day. Kathie had asked me to pick up a dirty sweatshirt that I dropped on the bedroom floor. I told her I’d pencil it in for a 10 a.m. assignment. Coffee, giving my body parts the chance to answer roll call, and getting my brain cells on the same page are priorities one through three when I first get up. Especially before doing anything as physical as bending over to lift something off the floor. I exaggerate … sometimes. Who cares, right?
Anyhow, it was close to 9:30 and I had a half-an-hour to kill before I had to address the situation. So I decided to take advantage of my few moments of dwindling freedom. A few days earlier, I’d gotten a new TV; I bought a so-called Smart TV. I had just enough time to see how smart it was.
I’d been forewarned by my buddy, Butch, who already owned one, that they aren’t as smart as they’re cracked up to be. Once he got his home, he said, he asked it to unpack itself … and nothing happened. I explained to him that didn’t necessarily mean it was stupid, maybe it was just saying “Fat chance, do it yourself, ya big lug.”
Anyhow, I only watch cable TV, it’s simpler. And, if truth be told, we already have a Smart TV in the living room. My wife keeps it on and kind-of listens to it as she goes about her daily business. I seldom, if ever, watch it. and I’ve never attempted to investigate its potential because that would encompass using skills more suited to someone not so comfortably stuck in their geriatric habit of immutable routine such as I.
Not to mention my storage capacity for knowledge is limited and I’m afraid that if I try to cram more “know-how” in there, it might push out something that’s vital to the delicate balance of my very existence. I’d hate to lose something I might need a little later on down the road — like my name, a birthday or anniversary, if you get my drift.
But now, things have changed. I have my own Smart TV, which will replace an older TV. That one is in a barn out back where my wood-working shop / chill haven is. That’s where I watch sports and whatever it is that suits my fancy. and with Kathie watching what she wants inside, it makes for the perfect marriage. Depending upon, of course, your definition of “perfect.”
OK, so now here I am, stepping out of my comfort zone and delving into a Smart TV’s capabilities. This takes concentration. I flipped the remote on and recognized the same menu that I’ve seen on Kathie’s TV — the TV I’ve ignored in the past. I pressed the Roku button, and beyond, and was faced with more options than you’d see in the cereal aisle at a Price Chopper.
It was like trying to count the number of stars on a summer night. There was no end to the litany of shows. And, of course, I started to free fall into the oblivion of variety. I zoomed past every mediocre and bad show since the invention of television. “My Mother the Popcorn Machine”? When the hell was that on?
Before I knew it, it was 10 o’clock. The finger on my hand had cramped into a locked position and the futility of finding an acceptable landing spot was as exhausting as it was frustrating. Now I’m thinking one thing: Nap time.
Digression alert — and before I forget: A guy once offered me a 50-inch flat screen TV for 10 bucks. He said the volume button didn’t work. I bought it anyway. Hey, I couldn’t turn it down.
Anyhow, back to my story. With sheer willpower, I resisted the nap, I had a job to do. I marched into the house and picked up the shirt. What a full day it already had been! and it was only 10:02 a.m. I had enough time before lunch to go back to the man cave (I hate that term!) and learn why I need two remote controls to operate one TV.
In the process of experimenting with more buttons than you’d see on the dashboard of a Saturn moon rocket, I accidentally came across “The Three Stooges.” Perfect. I thought that would be just the ticket; I could sit back and watch something other than the Queen’s funeral and her boring-beyond-belief family play dress up and actually look sadder than usual. (Which, by the way, is pretty much an impossibility.)
Unfortunately, some idiot thought that colorizing the black and white, Stooge classics would be a good idea. Wrong! It was unwatchable. To me, art, in any form, should never be tampered with just to modernize it. Should we let someone repaint Christ and the Apostles with shorter haircuts and wearing Air Jordans in DaVinci’s “Last Supper” simply to update their looks? I think not. So be it with Moe, Larry and Curly. I decided to binge on something else.
Have you ever seen “My Mother the Popcorn Machine”? Whatever.
Anyhow, that’s the way it looks from the Valley.
Thanks again, Susan. I’ll catch you next week. Tvalley@Rochester.RR.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.