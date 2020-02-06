FROM THE VALLEY: Prefixed presentations and prolonging

Some things don't add up. Or should I say "ad" up? Take, for instance, the commercial for Reese's candy. What's up with the tagline, “Not sorry”? I don't understand what the non-apology is all about. (One of many things I don't understand.) To paraphrase Rhett Butler, “Frankly Scarlett, I'm baffled.”
And isn't "not sorry" the same motto Trump University used on its brochures? (Not to mention his life's modus operandi? Joke!) Just wondering.
Speaking of Trump (knowing that he watches a lot TV, as do I), I am forever relieved that the non-stop coverage of a certain you-know-what-event is finally over. Seriously, the same crap day after day, just repeating themselves over and over … and where did it get us? Nowhere. What did it tell us? Nothing. What a waste of time!
One network boasted of 85 hours of up-to-date reporting. Ridiculous. And what was the end result of this marathon of monotony? Kansas City beat the Forty-niners 31-10. I hate pre-Super Bowl hype and the shows that go with it.
See what I did there? As Cosmo Kramer would say, “Giddy up!”
Conjecture in weather forecasting is one thing, but in sports it's as useless as a waterproof teabag and as interesting as a live camera feed of your grandfather's colon.
I can't watch it. My brothers, Tim and Mike, were high school football coaches, as is my son, Eric. All have a disdain for such pregame discourse. Tim's solution to those armchair chatterboxes was (to) “just tee the damn ball up!”
So what did I do instead of watching that prognosticating poppycock? I finished reading E.R. Baxter III's interesting book “Niagara Digressions.” You should check it out. And I started a new one which I ordered through the mail. As an animal lover, I bought “A Very Stable Genius.” I thought it was a about a horse, a smart horse. I needed something to get my mind away from all the crap that's polluting the normal thought processes these days. But it's not about a horse, not at all. Well … not the whole horse. Giddy up, again. (Oh, give me a break! What happened to your sense of humor?)
And by the way, back to football for a second. Did you hear about the professional football player whose career was cut short after a tragic accident that left him blind? To make ends meet, he got a job as an NFL ref. (I think he did a few of the Bills' games this year.) Thank you. No, no, please be seated. Moving on ….
God bless Kobe Bryant. OK?! Sometimes you don't realize the size of a meteor until it lands on earth and you see/feel the impact that it makes. So, apparently, it is with Bryant. But let's put some things into perspective and respectfully move on. I get it, there's a sense of loss. That's how the end of a life affects us. It's human nature. But there's also a time to return to the present and prepare for the future. We don't need to hear every single anecdote on the planet about Kobe Bryant. Let's just end it, please. If I hear one more story, I'm going to scream. Thanks. Rest in peace, number 24.
One time my nephew Mark Valley (Google him) had court-side seats at a Lakers game. Mark is an actor who was able to pick up the perks/tickets through that show-biz connection. He was sitting behind the Lakers bench with seconds to go in a tie game. Bryant had the ball right in front of him. Time was running out and Kobe was being fiercely defended by a double-team. Mark said, because he was so close and so involved, that he actually stood up and yelled for Kobe to pass him the ball.
I said, “Mark, what in the world would possess you to do such a thing?”
“Well,” he confided sheepishly while looking around to see if anyone else was listening, “I was wide-open.”
Giddy up.
And that's the way it looks from the Valley.
