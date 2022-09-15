Have you ever had to call a bank, the cable company or anything similar that gives you a litany of prerecorded options before you actually talk to a live person? Of course you have.
I’ve mentioned this in the past but because it still gnaws at me, it bears repeating.
My usual process when I finally get someone on the line is to tell them:
“You know, every single time I call this number and I’m put on hold, I’m informed every 60 seconds: ‘We are experiencing an unusually high volume of calls, we appreciate your patience’ ... so my question is — and I understand it’s not your fault — if every time I call and I get that same message, don’t you think it’s time to drop the ‘unusual’ charade and admit it is the usual amount of calls you get on a regular basis? and the fact is, your company is simply ill-fit to handle the daily influx of calls in an expeditious manner? Unless, of course, it’s just an amazingly incredible coincidence that the 50 or 60 times I’ve called, it suddenly got ‘unusually’ busy? That would be weird, huh?! Just saying.”
Another thing: when I call I have a pencil and paper on hand. I write down the name of the person to whom I’m speaking. And, nowadays, that’s sometimes as big a problem as the actual wait. At least, for me.
Whatever happened to names like Linda, Dick, Mike and Deb? I’m talking about names that I’m familiar with. It’s embarrassing to have to ask the person I’m speaking with how to spell their name. Even more embarrassing is that I can’t even pronounce it when I try to cordially use it in the course of our conversation.
I think I have a slight phobia about hyphens and apostrophes in a name, I’m sorry, but I do. I get it, there’s nothing wrong with it, but I’m intimidated by someone who has moved the goal posts back when it comes to personal monikers. I’m not used to it and it throws my note-taking out of whack. and don’t get me started on semi-celebrities who like to use gratuitous punctuation marks, dollar signs and numbers in their names. (Ugh, I’m getting old.)
I hope I’m not being offensive. But senior citizens, such as myself, are so attuned to a certain lifestyle that any bumps in the road we encounter become laborious hurdles we have to navigate. Mere inconveniences become burdensome hills to climb.
• • •
True story about names: this column used to appear in another newspaper. “Used to appear” are the operative words. I was told through the grapevine that they at the helm of that newspaper deemed something offensive, bordering on racist, in my article. So they said “Hit the road, Jack.”
You be the judge.
I wrote about an incident that occurred while talking on the phone to a service representative for some company, such as I mentioned at the top of this article. I could tell by the guy’s accent that he might not be stateside. Not that that mattered; I personally don’t care if he was on the moon as long as I can understand him and he finds a fix to my problem.
I asked him his name and, out of curiosity, where he was from. He said his name was Bob and he was in Bombay, India. That’s it. and in the column, I referred to him as “Bombay Bob.”
Apparently, that was too much for whoever called the shots at that paper. They apparently couldn’t differentiate between an attempt at humor and racism. and when you start assuming something, you’re taking the chance of running in the dark with scissors in hand. Or something like that. Whatever.
• • •
So anyway, speaking of senior citizens, a guy in his mid 70s comes home from a round of golf and his wife asks, “How did you play today, dear?”
“Well,” the husband says, “I hit the ball pretty well but my eyesight has gotten so bad I have a hard time finding my ball.”
“Why don’t you take my brother, Gerry, along with you?”
“Are you crazy?” the guy says. “He’s 85 years old and doesn’t even golf anymore.”
“I realize that,” she says, “but his eyesight is excellent and he could keep an eye on your ball for you!”
The guy decided to give it a try and teed off at 10 o’clock the next morning with Gerry beside him. He hit the ball down the fairway until he lost sight of it. Turning to his brother-in-law, he asked, “Gerry, did you see it?”
Gerry said, “Yup, I sure did.”
“Well … where is it?”
Gerry rubbed his chin and, looking off into the distance, mumbled, “I forget.”
Alrighty then …
That’s the way it looks from the Valley.
