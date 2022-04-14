FROM THE VALLEY: Readers' TV choices — no awards

A couple of weeks ago, I asked, if you could choose just three television shows to watch for the rest of your life, which ones would they be? And because of the vast catalog to choose from, the responses were, not unexpectedly, quite varied. No wonder there's usually more than one set in every house.
Thank you, by the way, if you heeded the call.
Before opening the mailbag for a quick peek, let me allude to a (paraphrased) quote from comedian Jerry Seinfeld which I find not only amusingly appropriate, but keenly perceptive: “Men like to be in charge of the remote control, not to see what's on, but to see what else is on.”
As a matter of note regarding such charge, I throw myself at the mercy of the court; I'm as guilty as a wide-eyed puppy sitting next to a torn slipper. I never set the remote control down. In general, I can't sit on any given program for more that 30 to 40 seconds. I, alone, have done more to keep the Eveready battery company on solid, profitable ground than the entire flashlight and toy industries combined. Nope, click, nope, click, nope …
And honestly, there's no particular reason for mentioning that, other than to show you how unqualified I am to sit in judgment of what you, the viewing public, choose to watch.
Without further ado, here are some of the replies:
Cheryl Wilkens said she prefers a more educational or family-oriented lineup. She listed: Heartland, Life Below Zero and other shows about Alaska. Thanks, Cher.
Leslie Riddle picked: Survivor, ABC World News (with David Muir) and This Is Us. I told Leslie she chose one of my wife's favorites with her last pick. Atta girl, Leslie.
Aleeta Zornek went with: China Beach, Call the Midwife and West Wing. Aleeta, obviously, has something I don't have: an attention span. I can't follow even a well-scripted story beyond the first commercial break. “Oh look, the Three Stooges are on ..!” I'm impressed, Aleeta. Way to go!
Barbara Fleming chose: Friends, Seinfeld and medical dramas in general. Barbara, apparently, likes to mix in a laugh or two with the trauma of an emergency room. Good idea. A positive attitude does wonders for the healing process. Thanks, Barb.
Lifelong and dear friend Sherin Cunningham, from Ogdensburg, wrote: “Well, Tom, I love PBS, also Canadian shows like Murdoch Mysteries. My favorites are Vera (PBS) and Midsomer Murders.” Thanks, Sherin. You're still one of the North Country's most valuable treasures. Give my regards to Bill … and Chris. Kathie says hi.
Retired teacher, golfer extraordinaire and the highly sagacious Mr. Robert Roth said his cup of tea was more on the comedic side of the ledger. Bob listed MASH, Cheers (my personal favorite) and The Jackie Gleason Show.
Marshall Johnson stated that he prefers old-time westerns like Laramie and The Wild Wild West. I've known Marshall for years since our time working together at Fisher Price Toys. He's a good guy. But that's his name, not his title, and the fact that he likes cowboy shows is merely coincidental. His other choice, by the way, was Northern Exposure, which I've been assured is not about a nudist colony in Canada.
Fireman and fishing enthusiast Pat Accetta struck a chord with me by choosing Maine Cabin Masters, This Old House and Lindner's Angling (Fishing) Edge.
I not only like to fish, but as a carpenter-hobbyist, I, too, am interested in watching the skilled craftsmen and women on those shows. Unfortunately, my competency level is so low I'll brag to my wife for a half-day if I can simply drive a nail into a board without hitting the wood. Well, I would brag, if I ever succeeded in doing it.
Phil Eaton chimed in with the Big Bang Theory and The Waltons. He threw me a curve ball when he asked if watching an NFL game is a legitimate choice. Hmm, hadn't thought about it, Phil, but why not?! Way to think out of the box. Pretty eclectic choices, by the way.
My son, Paul, proves that the nut doesn't fall far from the tree. He chose three situation comedies: Cheers, Seinfeld and The Office. That's my boy! Love you, Paul.
Unfortunately, space limits the number of responses I can mention here. But I can't emphasize enough how grateful I am for everyone's input. Thank you.
Finally, happy April birthdays to my granddaughter, Emma: daughter-in-law, Laura; son, Eric; and my daughter/sunshine, Melissa. I love you all.
And that's the way it looks from the Valley.
Buck, tell your pal he can beg all he wants, he's not getting in the article. Tvalley@Rochester.RR.com.
