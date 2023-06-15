A lot of people tell me they like the stories about the Valley family adventures on the St. Lawrence River. Kathie and I have a modest place in that northern New York area, and we like to spend a good deal of our summers there. It’s near our hometown, Ogdensburg.
Perhaps I should reword that part about a lot of people liking to read the stories. Do five people qualify as “a lot”? OK, let’s get honest here, it’s not five. It’s not even two or three. It’s zilch, nada, no one has ever said that, OK? But, in defense of my bombastic narrative, may I point out, a “lot of people” have never said they didn’t like the stories, either. So there. Let’s move on, I’m starting to confuse myself.
Anyhow, with summer in the headlights, it’s time to take that first trip north to open our place. The ride takes a little over four hours, so we have to make sure we’ve got everything packed that we’ll need once we’re there. That’s just one of the issues we have to deal with.
The other? It never fails that just as we’re ready to leave — like last week when the truck was packed and the boat and trailer were hooked up — something happens that delays our departure and puts everything on hold.
What am I talking about? With a 6 a.m. departure-time looming in eight hours, Kathie noticed something wrong with the bathtub drain. It was clogged. The water was not going down. Of course, something just had to go wrong, something that needed immediate attention and absolutely could not be put off until we got back from the river. Why did it happen? Because, as I mentioned, something always has to happen to put a crimp in our plans.
In fact, from experience, we now pencil in “crimp in our plans” on the calendar the day before we plan on doing something. And, it is as sure a bet to happen as, when we finally get to the river and I’m asked to take the 10-mile trip to the city for eggs, I come home with everything but eggs.
“Hey, look what I bought: jellybeans, Twinkies, some coconut-flavored ice cream and Triple Thick Oreos. Was there something else I was supposed to get?”
Back to the plumbing issue: I’m not without some basic home maintenance skills. Not a PhD in home repair, but I know my way around a roll of duct tape. If you are a river rat, it comes with the territory. “Territory” being the operative word. When you’re situated in a somewhat remote area, on the fringes where getting a professional handyman isn’t easy, you learn how to fix things yourself. From the depth of desperation springs forth half-assed repair work. Amen to that.
Meanwhile, back at the house and the bathtub ...
Naturally, the first thing you do with a clogged drain is grab a plunger, a plumber’s helper. I did just that and went to work. I pounded that sucker like a human jackhammer. Nothing happened; nothing, unless you count changing the color of the bathroom walls and ceiling to the color of used bathwater.
Next move: Off to the basement to take a look-see. The good news was that the pipes were accessible; the bad news was that despite my modest boast of semi expertise in home repair, it looked like it was going to be several clicks above my pay grade. Once I saw that there was no button with a sign saying “To fix the drain, simply press this red thingy-dingy” I knew I was in over my head. But that didn’t stop me from trying.
I reached up under the tub where the drain was, hoping that I had some undiscovered superpower and by merely touching it, it would somehow come unplugged and we could be on our merry way to the river. Unfortunately, the PVC came apart (from the effects of my violent plunging) and the river …. came to me. Soaked.
There was no way we could leave until we got a plumber. So we had to postpone our trip for … who knows how long?! and because we had emptied the refrigerator — lest the food spoil — my wife sent me to the store for some eggs.
Yup, you got it. We had Twinkies and Triple Thick Oreos for two days.
I’m not done with this tale of woe, join me here next week with more adventures.
But for now, that’s the way it looks from the Valley.
P.S. Family Happy June Birthday wishes to Kathie, Owen, Jack and Paul.
