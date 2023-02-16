I’ve often heard that four out of three people struggle with math. I believe it. If you’ve golfed with the people I have and have seen how they keep score, you’d believe it, too.
If you didn’t catch the facetiousness of that … reread it. (If you didn’t catch a sandbagger by the following ones, you don’t golf.)
I don’t usually point out things like that because I don’t have to. I’m of the opinion that there are two types of people who read this column. First, there are those astute intellectuals who need no explanation. They get it or more than likely are simply reading it to touch base with the lower end of the cerebral spectrum, displayed on a weekly basis, to check things out; or perhaps they mistakenly thought “From The Valley” was the latest technical newsletter out of Silicon Valley, and subsequently suffered the biggest disappointment of their lives — or at least second to the day “The Big Bang Theory” went off the air.
The second group of people who read From the Valley also, don’t need an explanation. Because even if they had one, they wouldn’t get it. So slot yourself in wherever you think you belong.
You know I’m kidding. I love everybody.
But why, you ask, did I explain it in the first place? Well, recently a buddy, who I went to college with, started reading the column, and I owe it to him to make sure he gets the drift of what I’m doing here, lest he think he’d be better off reading graffiti on a passing freight train.
And regardless of what his family and friends say, Ray Kennedy is not a bad guy. But don’t ask me to tell you his name, I wouldn’t do that. He wouldn’t like it. His humility and modesty are beyond reproach. Just ask him or any of the 7 PR people he has working for him. (Nor is he insecure, at least, according to his usually tight-lipped “posse.”)
While I’m on the topic of numbers and my longtime friend, Ray, I can’t help but share an email I recently got from another buddy, Bruce Foley. (I won’t divulge his name, either, lest we both be embarrassed.) He sent me one of those “FW, FW, FW” passed-around emails of usually nominal wit that may or may not hit your fancy. This one hit mine.
A lot of times these things are attributed to someone of stature, someone we all look up to. But the fact is, that’s not always true. The names are simply used to give the piece a bit of gravitas; they’re a tool to grab your attention. Thus, I will not credit anyone with the missive below. I’ll just pick a name out of thin air and say … Bill Gokey wrote it.
“Goke” asked:
“1.) Name the 5 wealthiest people in the world.
2.) Name the last 5 Heisman Trophy winners.
3.) Name 5 people who have won the Nobel Prize or Pulitzer Prize.
4.) Name the last 5 Miss America Pageant winners.
5.) Name the last 5 Academy Award winners for both actor and actress.
6.) Name the last 5 World Series winners.”
Mr. Gokey goes on to point out that “few of us remember the headliners of yesterday. and even though these people are/were the very best in their fields, once the applause died, their achievements were soon forgotten.”
Bill then asked:
“1.) List some teachers who guided you through school when you were young.
2.) Name 3 friends who helped you through a difficult time and made you feel appreciated and special.
3.) Name 5 people who have taught you something worthwhile.
4.) Name 5 people you enjoy spending time with.”
The email pointed out that “the people who make a difference in your life are not the ones with the most notoriety or awards. They are simply the ones who care about you.”
I think that reality check is a good lesson in awareness. It is a well-funded exercise in recognizing your priorities. In addition to my family, my friends from grade school through college and beyond are my life’s greatest treasures. The bonds forged by those relationships will never fade with time. Friendship doesn’t tarnish like a plaque or trophy.
And finally, before I let you go about your business, the email added this sage advice:
“Fear does not stop death, it stops life. Worrying does not stop tomorrow’s troubles, it takes away today’s peace. Enjoy life!”
That’s it. See ya. Elvis has left the building.
And that’s the way it looks from the Valley.
