FROM THE VALLEY: Resolutions are not solutions

There are some things I will not mention in this column. No way. Never. Just because Mike Mullane is a friend of mine, it doesn't mean I'm going write about him. No sir. Nor does it matter that he's a spotter who identifies the players for play-by-play guy, Buffalo Bills' radio-announcer extraordinaire, John Murphy. So what if he is there with Murph in the booth … that's no reason to write about the guy. I don't do that sort of stuff. That's not how I roll. Besides, he wouldn't want me to.
Mike, by the way, is one of two spotters alongside Murphy. There's one assigned for each team. And Mark Murphy, John's son, is quite often the other very capable operative who makes life easy for the well-liked sportscaster.
Mike, incidentally, comes from a large, proud Irish family in the Lockport area. His brother, Paul Mullane, is also a good friend of mine. But mum's the word, I'm not going to mention him, either. My lips are sealed.
Or that Paul sold his family-run/owned car dealership to pursue his passion for golf and open a golf-club manufacturing company called “Three Woods R Us.” I won't tell you that. Why? Because not only, is most of it untrue, but I wouldn't want to violate their trust, the faith they've entrusted me with. I honor that confidentiality.
Which reminds me: did you know that Mike has been in the radio booth for over a quarter of a century? That's a long time. That speaks for the fact he's good at what he does. His first opportunity came at a Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio. He was asked to keep the stats. But it wasn't so easy back then; there were no computers. Mike had to etch them on bark. He and Murphy took the stagecoach to get there and arrived just before kickoff. Luckily for the broadcast team, the telegraph system had just been invented and was set in place for their use just hours before the game started.
Shortly after that excursion, legendary sportscaster, Van Miller, asked Mike to be his spotter. (Disclosure: Cliche dead-ahead.) The rest is history.
Speaking of history, happy birthday today (Dec. 30th) to LeBron James and Tiger Woods. Add to that list: family friend, Josef Bellucci, and other friends Karol Henson and Bob “Fid” Fiedler. Also, happy birthday to the mother of a lady who works at Kwik-Fil. I'm serious. (Don't ask.) And last, but not least, happy birthday to my great brother, Tim. Just so you know, my other brother, Mike is also pretty great.
Let's see, what else … I guess I've already told you I'm not going to mention the Mullane brothers, right? Ok, good. Let's move on.
I hope everyone has their New Year's resolutions ready to go. It's that time of the year when we hit reset and try to mentally and physically reboot our minds and bodies in the hopes that whatever bad things are in our system are kicked out and replaced with over idealistic, impossible demands that fall flat on their ass within a week or less. Now that, ladies and gentlemen, is what I call a pep talk. I suggest you save yourself the guilt and disappointment of broken promises and simply not make any.
I'm joking. We can all make efforts to better ourselves. As a whole, I suggest we strive for more tolerance.
Hey, did you hear about the guy who stole a calendar for the new year? He got 12 months. Thank you.
A marriage-counselor was celebrating New Year's Eve in a local tavern with her husband along with two dozen other couples. In an effort to get all of the husbands in the room to appreciate their better-halves, she loudly requested “At the stroke of midnight I want every man in here to stand next to and hug the person who has made his life bearable and worth living.” The clock struck 12 and the poor bartender was nearly crushed to death.
Ok, let's combine some of the things here today — birthdays and a laugh or two — and wrap them together in a true grand finale: New Year's Eve is the birthday of Donald Trump Jr.
There ya go perfect. The last column of the year and the biggest joke on the planet is in it.
Happy New Year, everyone.
And that's the way it looks from the Valley.
