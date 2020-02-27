FROM THE VALLEY: Rock stars that I never heard of

I was doing a crossword puzzle the other day; the clue indicated I needed the first name of a rock climber. As my frustration grew over not knowing the answer, I questioned the fairness of such an esoteric, vague area to cover. Who would know that? And how the heck does anyone who climbs rocks gain such notoriety and recognition as to claim crossword-puzzle inclusion status?
I get it: Sir Edmund Hillary, George Mallory, David T. Bellucci, Sir Robert Halpin et al. But those guys went to great heights to achieve their success. Thank you. Thank you, very much.
I must digress for a moment. As a huge fan of “The Honeymooners,” I was going to include the name Ed Norton in the above list of climbers. Why? In a classic episode, Ralph Kramden is on a game show and is asked who wrote “Suwannee River.” Not having any idea, the emcee plays a couple of bars of the song as a clue.
Ralph's eyes pop wide open. He is stunned. He still doesn't know the answer ... but, coincidentally, it's the exact same song his doofus buddy, Ed Norton, constantly played, much to Ralph's dismay — to “loosen up the fingers” — before he (Norton) played a song on the piano, in an effort to prepare Ralph for the challenge.
“THAT'S … 'Suwannee River'?” Ralph asks in disbelief. “Hum-ana-hum-ana … Ed Norton?” he desperately blurts out.
OK, maybe you had to be there. But I thought it would be funny, especially to Honeymooner fans, because so few people know the names of accomplished mountaineers. However …
Edward F. Norton (1884-1954) was a British army officer whose adventurous mountain climbing is of note to those in the field.
And, thus the joke flamed out before being lit.
So back to square one, a rock climber made it into my crossword puzzle. And upon doing some research, I discovered that he (Alex Hannold, the correct answer, by the way) had sponsors and that's how he actually made his living — climbing rocks.
My point is: my, oh my, how times have changed.
With the job opportunities that exist today, I can only imagine if they were available when I was a kid, and the surreal scenario that may have played out at our kitchen table with my parents, my two brothers and me. It may have gone a little something like this: (I've been waiting over a decade to squeeze that line into a column. Yes! Finally!)
It's the late 1950s and the scene is around the Valley kitchen table. Mom speaks: “Want some more nice thick gravy, anyone?” Mom always used the adjective "nice" before every food item on the table.
Dad: “No thanks, Margaret. Boys, what are your plans for the future?”
Tim: “Dessert for me.” Tim's priorities were more immediate than Dad anticipated.
Mom: “I made a nice lemon meringue pie.”
Mike: “You mean tonight, Dad?” Mike went a little deeper.
Dad: “No, I mean when you are old enough to leave the house and get a job.”
Mike: “Oh, I dunno. Pass the roast beef.” We had red meat 365 days a year. This meal could easily have been breakfast, lunch or dinner.
Me: “Me and Tim already got jobs. We're paperboys, remember?” My grammar was already peaking.
Dad, scoffing: “Yeah, that's great. But the newspaper business will never pay you enough.” Dad was also psychic.
Tim: “Well, I'm thinking of climbing rocks.”
It's hard to imagine how long my father would have stared into space that day, trying to deal with what he just heard. But my guess is around two or three years. Let's fast-forward those years and there we are, still sitting at the same table, same meal, waiting for him to speak.
Finally, Dad: “Margaret, what the hell is he talking about?”
Mom: “I don't know. What are you talking about, Timmy?”
Mike, chiming in with another off-the-wall job: “I wanna be a skateboarder.”
Dad: “Don't you boys have any goals, any idols you'd like to follow?
Mom: “Who's your idol, Tommy?”
Me: “Ahhhh ...”
Dad: “Speak up. Who's your idol?”
Me: “Umm … Ed Norton?”
Dad: “The sewer worker or the mountain climber?”
Mountain climber? Never heard of him.
