FROM THE VALLEY: Sales pitches hit back at the pitcher

The caller ID on the television flashed a notice that a telemarketer was calling. It brought back memories of an earlier time before we had such high-falutin' things. A time when our answering machine worked solely on voice control: “Will one of you kids please answer that damn phone?!”
Ah, yes, the good old days.
I remember decades ago, on a warm spring morning, I decided to get a jump on a much needed painting project. I was outside on the ladder when the phone started to ring. All three of our answering machines were in school and my wife, a teacher, wasn't home either. I had to make an executive decision: climb down the ladder and answer it or let it ring.
Unfortunately, with the latter option, my imagination defaulted to "what if it's an emergency" mode. I scurried down the ladder, with a wet paint brush in hand, to see who and what it was about.
Holding the phone with forefinger and thumb — lest I get paint all over the receiver — I answered, “Hello?” There was no immediate response but I heard a click and the distinct sound of ringing as if I were the one placing a call. After three prolonged rings, a lady answered, “Yes, how can I help you today?” I was flabbergasted. Say what?
“What the hell do you mean, how can you help me? You called here.” (I probably didn't use those exact words ... yeah, you got it.)
It didn't get much better. “I'm sorry, can you hold for one moment?” (she asked).
I waited. Yes, I waited. I wasn't about to hang up now; I was in too deep. Finally, a guy came on the line and started a sales pitch for ... whatever. I don't remember; it's not important.
I stopped him in mid-sentence and acted happy about his call. I told him he had exactly what I was looking for. I then said, “Look, there's a couple of things I'm wondering …”
“Sure,” the guy said, “wonder away!”
“Well,” I laughed, “first, I was wondering, since I waited on the line for you, ha-ha, if you could just wait until I put this dripping paint-brush down?”
“Absolutely!” He cheerfully agreed.
I set the phone on the counter, walked outside to the ladder and climbed up to where the paint can was. As I inched my way up, with a mile-wide grin, the second thing I wondered (which I failed to mention to him) was how long he'd wait before realizing I wasn't coming back to the phone.
Next. Before telemarketers, there were door-to-door salesmen. My wife and I had been married about five or six years; we were renting a house in the country. The nearest neighbor was about a quarter of a mile away. It was about noon when two fast-talking Suck-It-Up Vacuum guys showed up. My wife answered the door.
I happened to be working the midnight shift and was asleep in the upstairs bedroom, totally unaware of the situation. That is until …
My wife started tugging on my arm. “Wake up,” she said. “There's two guys downstairs who won't leave. They're trying to make me buy an expensive vacuum cleaner and they won't take 'no' for an answer.”
“Really,” I said. “Do they know I'm here, upstairs?”
“No, I just said 'excuse me for a moment' and came up to get you. They're making me nervous. They won't leave.”
“Fine. I got this,” I said. I threw the covers aside, put some pants on and strolled to the stairs. With a grizzly full beard, yesteryear's rather burly girth and the foul look of an unhappy camper, I stomped down the stairs to face these shysters in a less dainty way than my wife did.
I was soon face-to-face with two big-city shylocks who looked like they were about to soil themselves. They made nervous chat about themselves and made a point to flatter me about some oil paintings, hanging on the wall, which my wife pointed out I had done. Apparently, they were working the room before I came down.
“Yeah,” I said about the paintings, “trying to sell them to make a few extra bucks. Let's cut to the chase,” I barked, “how much for the vacuum cleaner with all the options?”
They were stunned. Their eyes lit up like a record tuna had just hit their line. One of them finally stuttered “Four-hundred and sixty-five dollars!”
“Fine!” I said. “That's exactly what I'm asking for the paintings. Pick one out and we'll call it even-steven.”
I couldn't believe how fast they packed up all those accessories and made a beeline down the highway … back to the big city. See ya!
True stories.
And that's the way it looks from the Valley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.