FROM THE VALLEY: Sherlock Holmes would not be proud

“The difference between genius and stupidity is that genius has its limits.” — Albert Einstein
I sometimes miss the larger picture in life. That's by choice … kind of. My habit of ignoring the "macro" in favor of the "micro" is probably a result of a self-imposed habit of not wanting to "bite off more than I can chew." In short: my antenna doesn't pick up all the channels.
Even though my mouth is in gear, my brain is usually in neutral, thus, I don't have the ability to absorb a lot all at once. Metaphorically speaking, it's easier to get to the top of the stairs by taking one step at a time. That's my excuse, and you better believe I'm sticking to it.
With that more-serious introduction than this less-than-noteworthy piece deserves, let me use that myopic shortcoming of mine to peer through the looking glass and get this sure-to-raise-people's-hackles dissertation going.
Donald Trump Jr. was on the late-morning show “The View” a week or so ago. As one would expect, the more liberal hosts on that show didn't pamper him in the manner which he, by no fault of his own, had grown accustomed.
I noticed he shouted a lot. Whether that was from that show's penchant to have more than one person speak at the same time or because he was raised by a self-described know-it-all who never listens, I don't know … and don't care.
During the course of the show, he was vehement that Joe Biden's son, Hunter, had taken advantage of his father's vice-presidential position to make money. Hmm, interesting. That's all well and good, and more than likely true. However ...
With that in mind, what, you ask, was the main reason for the Junior Whopper's appearance on the show? Well, the fact is he was there to promote (and sell) a book he wrote.
Alrighty then, “... isn't that convenient?!” (I use “Jr. Whopper” simply as a term referring to the next-to-the-biggest someone the show could host. What else is "whopper" used for?)
Next: Remember when Hillary Clinton was vilified for calling Donald Trump's followers “deplorable”? (Even though she prefaced it as “grossly generalistic” and not all, but “half of them.”) She was so wrong. And I'm fine with the heat she took for it. She deserved what she got. You don't go around calling people names just because they have differences of opinion.
With that said, how come there was not even a blip on the radar screen when Trump called those who didn't align with his ideas “crazed lunatics”? It seems to be a one-way street. (Doesn't "seem" … it is!)
Next: We should be glad that the Republicans sitting in on the House's impeachment inquiry don't work in the law enforcement field, particularly as detectives. Can you imagine if you had your home burglarized and these guys showed up to solve the crime? They would be reluctant to talk to people who were known to be in the same room when and where the crime took place.
And they would accuse the witnesses not only of being wrong but also of manufacturing lies to shed a bad light on the suspect. If they were bloodhounds they couldn't follow a trail of T-bone steaks! (Perhaps "wouldn't" is a better word.)
Sherlock Holmes, they ain't. But, they are our elected officials … who took an oath of office to protect and defend our constitution. So … how's that working out?
And speaking of the Constitution, my personal opinion is that trying to make America great “again” is best done by not ignoring what the founding fathers mapped out, just because it doesn't fit into one's personal agenda and is found to be annoyingly inconvenient. Period.
Next: I'm not sure if I should attribute the following comment to brilliantly forecasting the future or just the cyclical nature of life. But with late night comedy shows in mind, Will Rogers long ago noted: “Everything is changing. People are taking their comedians seriously and their politicians as a joke.”
And by the word “joke” I'm sure his context was in the vein of not ha-ha funny-like but more along the line of disappointing. And I, too, find that description applicable to both the deplorables and the crazed lunatics running around today ripping our country apart for the disturbing excuse of making “America great.”
That's the way it looks from the Valley.
