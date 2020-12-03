FROM THE VALLEY: Skating on thin ice

Growing up in Ogdensburg, this was the time of the year when our backyard would be transformed from a makeshift football field to a hockey rink. There was a core group of neighborhood kids who, along with my brother Tim and I, would get together and erect a go-to place that would serve as an outdoor haven for a winter of fun, frosted eyebrows, runny noses, and black and blue marks.
And in the process, we were doing something that you seldom see in this day and age: We were planning our own sports-themed fun without adult supervision. Think about that. Something rarely done, to that extent, anymore. Once permission was granted, we just did it.
Our exuberance, buoyed by the uncluttered spirit of youth, is all we needed to "get 'er done." We were content to fly solo because our independent, carefree attitude commanded neither the formality of organization nor the perceived fuel, vicariously offered from well-intentioned, yet, sometimes over-enthusiastic parents. Our psyches were not stained by the edginess of competition or the expectation to be better than everyone else. We simply had no baggage to bear.
In hindsight — and in my “Are you treading on thin ice?” lecture — (I'm booked, FYI, all the way up to/for another minute or two), I've come to the conclusion that alongside parental guidance, non-parental guidance should be in the tool bag as an effective instrument in the growth and development of young kids. Particularly when (grownup) interference is mistaken for helping.
Our group never felt the need to travel all over the place to play. A road game for us was to walk three blocks up the street, once a year, to another rink. The aspect of “playing with someone” has now, sadly, morphed into the mentality of playing against someone. A switch from the sandlot sensibility of "who cares?" to a more consequential mindset of "this counts."
Oh, relax, the curmudgeonly "back in my day" bit is over.
Calkie, Pinky, Reg, Gordie, Dick Sherman, the Seymour brothers, Paul and Joe, my brother Tim, and I got good at putting the rink's framework up. Easy, because we did it every year. During the summer, if there was a construction site anywhere in the city, we would dutifully roll our red wagons across town for the chance to scoop and salvage old doors and any other timber we thought we could use to repair or upgrade the stuff we had. We'd drag the bounty back and neatly stack it behind our garage. There, it would await its reincarnation as part of the Patterson Street Extremely Open-Air and Chapped Lips Center of the Universe Arena.
Some others in our gang of adolescent engineers included Ricky Roach, Larry Leland, Mike Seymour, John Bateman, Dick Lesperance, Allan Newell and Skip Wright. Rick and Larry, actually, were the genesis of the rink. They had a smaller one a block or so away but thought our larger yard was a better place to stretch their hockey wings. So they brought the idea to my brother and me. Good idea. We did just that, for years to come.
We laughed the first time John showed up; his mother had mistakenly bought him figure skates. We laughed until he zipped around us like we were in quicksand wearing cinder block boots. Skip borrowed his cousin Dick Lapine's skates. Unfortunately, they were two sizes too big. That's not good when you're trying to play hockey (nor if you're applying for a job as Pluto in the cast of Disney On Ice), but his determination was to be admired. John and Skip both were great athletes.
Allan Newell was a ringer. Having played in a semi-organized league somewhere, he was good. Real good. What's up with that? And, to top it off, he actually knew some of the game's rules. Double what's up with that? Rules? Who needed rules? We had two rules at the PSEOACLCUA (see the articulation above): 1) Get the puck in the opponent's net; and 2) If you get a bloody nose, get off the ice so you don't get blood all over the place.
Back then, hockey was deemed mostly a Canadian activity. Only skates, pucks and sticks were readily available locally; equipment like pads, shirts, pants and even goalie sticks was, for all intent and purposes, nonexistent. Necessity does call for innovation: We'd wrap large magazines – such as Life, Look and The Saturday Evening Post – around our legs and tie them with shoe laces as shin pads. We nailed extra wood to a regular stick to make it a goalie stick. We found some old piping, reassembled it and added chicken-wire to make our nets/goals. We did what ever it took.
That's only half the story. Come back next week and read about the time we got together and went to a St. Lawrence University hockey game and threw an extra puck on the ice in the middle of the action. We were quickly ushered to the exits with chants from furious fans screaming “Get the puck out!” (Or something like that.)
That's the way it looks from the Valley.
