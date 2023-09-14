So I said to my wife, Kathie, “Have you noticed, lately, how many people use the word ‘so’ as the first word when they start to speak? Especially when they are about to explain something.”
She shot back “So?”
“Yes,” I said, “ the word ‘so’.”
“No, you misunderstood me,” she countered, I mean ‘so’ as in ‘so what?’”
“So … it doesn’t bother you?” I asked.
“Look,” she said, “if you’re trying out some material you’re thinking of using in the column … uhh, I think you should keep looking.”
“So … don’t put it in the paper?”
“Well, it’s only ... so-so,” she explained, “so … you best move on.”
Alrighty then. I gave it a shot.
So anyhow, this past August, my grandson, Tyler, came to visit us on the St. Lawrence River. That’s where Kathie and I spent most of our summer, near our hometown, Ogdensburg. The fabulous (and underrated) Remington Art Museum is in the ‘Burg, so we took him there.
The R.A.M. is not only a fantastic place to visit, but my lifelong friend, Ogdensburg native and river-rat neighbor Dick “Spearman” Hollis, just happened to be having an exhibition of his astonishing work there, that very week.
Dick is a national award-winning artist in the field of making decoys. I don’t know if there’s a word for that, so I’ll just call it decoyology. Spearman is a decoyologist.
He carves, sculpts and paints decoys, and other birds and critters, to breathtaking reality. It’s a passion he inherited from his father, Bill, and he (Dick) took it up a notch or two. They are far beyond what you would call hunting props. They are art, pure and simple.
Dick is an unassuming, honest-to-goodness, good ol’ country boy. The whole Hollis family is the same way. Humble folks who are as trustworthy and honest as the day is long.
By the way, Dick pronounces decoys “da-COYS” stressing the second syllable. And you have to believe, that’s how it’s supposed to be said, because, well, he’s Spearman, he’s Dick Hollis. He can call them whatever he damned well pleases.
The exhibition did not disappoint. Creativity is the fruit of inspiration. And inspiration is whispered to the few who know what and how to deal with it. Where it comes from is anyone’s guess. Dick, like others who are privileged to hear the call, is willing to share that vision through his gift of artistry. It’s an insight meant for all to see, if not, at least, an expression that craves to be born. Major kudos to my friend.
As a side note — and before I continue on about another artist whom I greatly admire — here’s an interesting anecdote.
So ... anyhow, while Kathie, Tyler and I were standing in the entryway of the Frederic Remington art gallery, another man and and woman there were getting ready to leave.
The lady turned toward us and said to my grandson, “Hi, Tyler!” Unbelievably, she was from little ol’ Medina, like us, 250 miles away. Debbie Morse and her husband Jim live next door to Tyler’s other grandmother, Kathy (Mike) Hartway, a short distance from our house.
So .. then she said, “And you’re Tom Valley. You’re good friends — and golf — with my brother, Dave Cook.” She was right. I am Tom Valley. Nice people. Dave used to be nice, but then he got better at golf than I am. So-o-o …. (there it is again!). Right, Frank? (Just kidding.)
Back to talented artists: I’ve noticed over the years that anyone with a bent toward the arts is a person whose spirit seems to flicker a tad brighter than the average bear’s. It’s certainly true of one of the area’s most prestigious artist/sculptors, Susan Geissler. She’s an amazing talent whose gentle soul is as much of a masterpiece as any Beethoven symphony.
Globally known and respected, the award winning Geissler has produced many recognizable pieces, scattered throughout Western New York. Her most recent accomplishment, the Lock Tenders Tribute Monument in Lockport, is a study of time frozen in 1897. It was the day the workers posed for photographer FB Clench to create the picture that was used as a template for the assembled pieces.
An arduous undertaking never gets in the way of Susan’s passion to answer the call to create. She and her husband, the multi-talented Peter Henderson, are treasures we have right here in our own backyard. We are fortunate to have such esteemed, generous and humble people in our midst.
And for the second time in one column, major kudos to them, as well. Keep up the great work.
That’s the way it looks from the Valley.
