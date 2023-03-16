People like to show off their memory by recalling exactly where they were when events of significance, historical importance, happened in their lifetime. This is not a story about that.
Well, maybe it is. Yeah, I guess it is.
Anyhow, I was watching TV footage the other day that showed the momentous day we landed on the moon. (I like to say “we” when something good happens and “they” when it’s bad.) It was July of 1969, and my recollection of the events surrounding that sunny, summer afternoon were triggered. It was a great day. A great day for a picnic, and that’s exactly where and what we were doing.
“We,” being my mom, dad, two brothers, their significant others, my wife-to-be in a month, Kathie, and me. We were near Watertown at my cousin Eddie’s house for a Ramie-Valley family picnic. Great people. Yes, I said “Cousin Eddie.” and I’m dying if I’m lying when I tell you that the two Eddies not only looked alike, their mannerisms were almost identical. My cousin, however, was not the dimwit you saw on the big screen alongside Chevy “Clark Griswold’ Chase in those hilarious “Vacation” movies.
At the time, Eddie Ramie was a 6-foot-5 ex-Marine, good ol’ boy, truck driver. His wit and charm belied the fact that he had more than a lifetime of maturity and world experience in him at the young age of 32 than a person twice his age.
While in boot camp at Parris Island, he was a trial witness in a national news story, involving the drowning of six fellow recruits. But we’ll save that story for another time when you’re feeling too happy and have to be brought down to the abyss of total depression.
So, back to the picnic: We moved from the backyard to the living room to watch the historic moon landing unfold. Unbelievably, Neil Armstrong’s first step on the lunar surface was going to be broadcast live on TV, which I thought kind of strange because I kept wondering why the cameraman wasn’t going to get credit for such a feat … but whatever.
There we were, more than two dozen of us, crammed around that 21-inch black-and-white TV set, totally captivated by the events. CBS’s trusted news stalwart, Walter Cronkite, led us through each stage of the historic landing with a combination of animation and live coverage. This was something you had to see.
In that packed room were: Eddie and his (then) wife, Barbara, my Uncle Echo, Aunt Sis, my other cousins Linda, Diane, Mary Elaine, Allen, Dorie and Steve and, like I said, the Valley gang. We held our collective breaths as we witnessed the hard-to-believe scenario unfolding right before our very eyes.
“Houston, Tranquility Base here, the Eagle has landed,” Armstrong calmly reported, as though he had just pulled his Buick into a Walmart parking lot. What a cool guy! The room burst into a chaotic celebration. “Holy crap! Did that just happen?”
We could barely contain our excitement for what was about to happen next. Man was going to walk on the moon. We were bursting at the seams with anticipation as we watched that grainy, barely distinguishable TV picture. “Are you kidding me?!”
No one cared that outside the hot dogs were being sizzled to oblivion nor that Eddie’s mangy dog was getting drunk, lapping up the dozens of unattended plastic cups left all over the place. This was history in the making.
And then, as was his custom to emphasize a point, Cronkite slowly reached up to peel his black-framed glasses off and announced dramatically to the world that the two astronauts, Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, were now going to rest — sleep for five hours — to prepare for their historic walk.
Cousin Eddy jumped to his feet, his head tilted down from his towering frame and asked, in a way that only a country-boy, truck-driving, ex-Marine could: “He’s gonna rest? What the ...?” and then he blurted out one of the most original ad libs I’d ever heard.
“They are sitting on the moon and they aren’t going outside for five hours!? That’s like getting in bed with Marilyn (phoenetically said) MAHN-row … and taking a nap!”
Maybe you had to be there, but it was pure Cousin Eddie.
He stormed out the back door, ready to get the party re-started. and I swear to this day, I heard him call to my brother, Mike, “Hey, Clark, get the hell out here before the flies eat all the ‘tater salad. The hotdogs are almost done and the beer is just the right temperature.” No idea why he called my brother Clark.
Such a great day. and such fond memories of the Ramies, too many of whomare now sadly gone. They’ve gone on to prepare for the day when we can all be together again ... and enjoy some more cindered-to-a-crisp Oscar Meyer wieners and warm, canine flavored Pabst Blue Ribbon and watch a drunken dog show that you’ve just gotta see.
And that’s the way it looks from the Valley.
