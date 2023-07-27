I was at our camp on the St. Lawrence River the other day when my wife Kathie said we could use some light bulbs. She asked that if I happened to be near a store anytime soon, would I please pick some up. Anything I can do to brighten my wife’s day, like pick up light bulbs, I’m all over it.
Yeah, sorry, that was bad. Let’s move on and see how the rest of this goes.
The next day I was driving by the local Lowes store, so I pulled into the parking lot and hustled inside. I grabbed a pack of bulbs and quickly headed to the cashier. I was in a hurry to get back to our place and enjoy the nice summer day.
Once at the register, I was faced with a litany of questions: “Cash?”, “Check?”, “Charge?”, “Veteran?”, “Lowes card loyalist?”, “Coupon?”, “Paper or plastic?”’ “Number of bags?”, “Sign up for our emails?”, “Wanna round it off for Trump’s legal fund?”, “Boxers or briefs?”, blah, blah, blah. All I wanted to do was pay for the light bulbs and scoot. I didn’t know I was in for a full inquisition just to get a four-pack of 60 watt bulbs. It took Thomas Edison less time to invent the damn things.
I was then asked, “Want a paper receipt, email notification or both?”
“Look,” I said, “I don’t give a crap if you go out back and inscribe it in a cinder block with a jackhammer, just get me outta here.”
“Don’t forget,” Kenny, the 16-year old cashier, yelled as I scurried out, “you’ll be getting an email or phone call, asking how I did.”
Yeah, I’ll get right on that.
It’s the same thing when a business like Fed-Ex or Amazon delivers a package to the house. I get an email with a picture of the carton containing whatever it is I ordered, sitting on the front porch. Fine, just in case that eight-foot-long box that I’m anxiously waiting for arrives and I absentmindedly step around it five times to see if it’s here yet and don’t happen to notice it sitting there.
“Hey, that bicycle we ordered must be inside that box on the front porch because there’s a picture of it on my computer saying ‘Your bicycle has been delivered.’”
And no matter how big or small the parcel is, they always ask (in the email) “How was our delivery?” For God’s sake, you simply set a package on the porch and you want to know how you did? What is wrong with you people? Why don’t you ask questions about the company or the product instead of the delivery people who are simply carrying something from the truck to the house?
How about asking me: “Are we bothering you with all these pointless, nonessential emails?” “Are we wasting your time by asking you to complete progress reports for our own employees?” “Is there a chance you may stop using our services because of these pain-in-the-ass questions?” “Let us know what you think.” Trust me, you don’t want to know what I think.
Another irksome trend at the cashier station is the rounding-it-up ploy. You know the drill: you’re asked to donate your change up to the next dollar to give to a charity of their choice. So even if you generously give to whatever charities are dearest to your heart, you’re put in an embarrassing situation of looking like an insensitive cheapskate to the people in line with you by not doing such.
First and foremost, I’m absolutely glad that the charity of their choice is benefiting. Period. But that’s not the issue. Here are the problems with this particular less-than-polite practice. First of all, giving of anything — time or money — is a personal choice. Being told how to do it is like a waiter handing you a menu and then saying, “You will be having the pork chops tonight, Mr. Goldberg.”
Second: This approach is the epitome of grifting. They misdirect the fact that most of the money collected will go in their own pockets. Why? Because the charities they align themselves with, not so coincidentally, will take that money and spend it in that very store. Here’s what I’m talking about.
Large grocery stores often have “round-it-up” to feed the hungry … hmm, food, groceries, get the connection? Hardware stores and lumber yards appeal for donations for Habitat for Humanity — self-explanatory, construction of houses. Need a hammer and nails? Marijuana dispensaries, round-it-up to help kids get on drugs … OK, comedy sneaks one in, but you get my drift.
True story: the cashier at a Tops Market once asked me if I wanted to donate to “feed the hungry.” I told her, after spending almost a hundred bucks on three bags of groceries, “I just did.” Unable to grasp the sarcasm, she asked again. I added, “There are 27 aisles behind us, jam-packed with food. Why don’t you just go grab something off the shelf. Some beets, maybe, a bag of potatoes, anything. I’m sure they won’t miss them. After all, it is to feed the hungry.”
Final point, a suggestion: Why not initiate a program to “round it down” for senior citizens on fixed incomes? and then we may gladly say, “Keep it for your charity” … or we may not. Our choice.
Anyhow, that’s the way it looks from the Valley.
