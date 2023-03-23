It's the first week of spring, time for my annual spring cleaning ritual of jettisoning some desktop notes I've had lingering far too long. Let's roll.
Regarding talent shows such as “American Idol” and “America's Got Talent”: I was wondering whether it's obligatory for contestants to have experienced a family tragedy, somewhere along the line, in order to make it on the show.
Good Lord, I hope not, but it seems like every person who tries out not only has a sad story to tell, but one that goes beyond the limits of comprehensible misfortune:
“My mama spent her last few dollars to fly us here for the audition. But mid-flight, she got up from her seat to take a pee, opened the wrong door and got sucked out of the jet, falling 40,000 feet into a swamp below. She survived both the fall and the alligator attack but just as she got to shore an eleven-foot boa constrictor slithered up and swallowed her whole.”
Good grief.
Then, through a veil of — no pun intended — crocodile tears, the purple-haired, teen contestant proceeds to sing “Walking on Sunshine.” And in response, the empathetic judges yell in unison, “You're going to Hollywood!” Or something like that.
In words you'll never hear from George Santos … “You can't make this stuff up.” (But, of course, I just did.)
Speaking of George Santos, if someone tells you he's a pathological liar, should you believe him?
Next: I got an important piece of mail the other day. Well, that's what I thought. The outside of the envelope said that it was “PERSONAL & CONFIDENTIAL.” Sounds important, huh?! But if it's true, that the letter was meant for the privacy of the recipient, wouldn't that warning arouse the curiosity of prying eyes along the way? I mean, isn't there a possibility that it would tempt someone to take a peek simply because it said not to? Just saying.
Upon further investigation, I noticed the sender didn't even bother to seal the envelope. Absolutely serious! So much for keeping it “confidential.” And as far as the “personal” part goes, it was addressed to “Occupant.” True story.
You betcha: nothing as personal and confidential as an unsealed envelope addressed to no one in particular. What a joke.
But then: What was in the letter, why the insinuated hush-hush, big secret? The letter said that a hearing aid company was going to be in the Batavia area sometime in April, running a public screening service for anyone interested. Wow!
And to think I had scoffed when I thought it might be junk mail, an insignificant come-on. Do I feel foolish?! This was big, huge news. And I'm announcing right here and now that they can count on me. I can't — and I won't — let anyone know about it. Just think what could happen if some stranger, not named Occupant, showed up to be screened. Heavens to Betsy, it could mean the end of civilization as we know it. And it would be my fault. So, if you will, mum's the word, please don't say anything about what I just told you.
Finally, this joke from my buddy "Spearman" Hollis:
A man was sitting on the edge of the bed tying his shoes. He looked up and noticed his wife staring into the mirror with a forlorn look of emptiness. He asked her what was wrong. She replied, “I wish I was seven again.” That was it, he figured, her birthday was just around the corner. And she was feeling her age creeping in.
On the morning of her birthday, he treated her like a little princess. He prepared her a bowl of Coco Pops and then whisked her off to the local amusement park. Once there, he put her on every ride they had: the highest roller coaster, the Death Slide and the bumper cars. Five hours later she staggered out with her husband and slumped into the front seat of the car. He proceeded to drive her straight to McDonald's. He bought her a Happy Meal, extra fries and a chocolate milk shake. After that he took her to the movies and they watched a Disney double-feature as he kept her plied with soda, popcorn and candy bars.
Twelve hours later, they arrived home. She weaved and wobbled up the stairs and collapsed on the bed. The husband strutted in behind her and asked, “Well, did you enjoy being seven, again?”
The wife managed to roll over and look up. She winced incredulously and said “You idiot, I was talking about my dress size!”
The point is: even if a man is listening, he gets it wrong. Or so I'm told, if I heard it right.
And that's the way it looks from the Valley.
