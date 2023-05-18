I’ve got a few things on my mind. Things that act like itches that I thought I could scratch by getting them off my chest, here in a column. A column I should probably call “TMI.” Why? Because it’s stuff of little interest to … oh, I dunno … maybe everyone reading it. (And, by the way, if you’re a fellow baby boomer, TMI means Too Much Information. Well, that’s what I’m told.)
Let’s roll. Last week I broke the news to my wife, Kathie, that I’m going to splurge and buy a boat hoist. If you don’t know what a boat hoist is, I’ll give you a couple of minutes to Google it. Go ahead, I’ll wait.
On second thought, if you are a baby boomer, I can’t wait the hour-and-a-half, so let’s just move on.
I’ve wanted a hoist for quite a while. We have a modest camp on the St. Lawrence River, near our hometown, Ogdensburg, and it’s a pain in the butt pulling the boat out of the water every time we leave the place for a couple of days.
I don’t think Kath is happy. When she asked how I was going to come up with the extra cash to pay for the hoist, I shrugged my shoulders and said we’d figure something out. She quickly shot back, “Why don’t you sell the boat to cover the cost!?” She’s such a riot. I guarantee you she’ll be singing a different tune when … when … well actually, she probably won’t.
Moving on with something different:
Elvis Presley hit the scene about a half-dozen years before my rock-a-billy radar was in full operation. I was around 8 or 9 years old. But even so, I thought he was cool. His cutting-edge swagger and unique style of controlled abandonment gave me a feeling that I was doing something wrong by just listening to him. Note: being raised with a solid Catholic upbringing has a way of ingraining guilt into young knuckleheads like myself. (I wonder if there’s someone I can write to about that?) Fine. Whatever.
Where was I?
Oh yeah, so anyhow, just the other day, I was listening to the Elvis classic “Jailhouse Rock.” I’ve heard it a million times over the years, but this time it was different. My ears perked up like a cat in a mouse hole when I noticed him singing:
“Number 47 said to number 3, ‘You’re the cutest jailbird I ever did see, I sure would be delighted with your company, come on and do the jailhouse rock with me’.”
OK, look, I’m a lenient, tolerant guy. I’ve got no problem with whatever — or how people want to live their lives. So don’t go off, all offended, on me because you’re missing my point. That’s not where I’m going. My point is how after all these years, I never realized or paid attention to what Elvis was saying. I knew what he was singing, and I guess I heard the lyrics … but saying? It never registered.
To me, the lyrics of a rock and roll song are like WD-40. They grease the energy of the beat to make it slide through the composition without any hitches. They are meaningless in a definition sense, mere putty filling the gaps for a smoother melody.
In fact, in several musical styles, such as Scat and Doo-wop, the lyrics often aren’t even words, they’re just rhythmic gibberish to keep the tempo fluid. Offered into evidence: “Be-bop-a-lula,” “Rama-lama-ding-dong.” I won’t try to repeat the beginning of the Marcels’ enormous hit “Blue Moon.” Just try to Google that, you ba-ding-a-dong-dings.
So where am I going with this? Nowhere. It’s just one of those itches I had to scratch.
Before Elvis and I leave the building, I was just wondering: if, by any remote chance, homophobic Florida Governor Ron DeSantis did the ridiculous and followed through with his extortion-like threat to build a prison next to Disney, would he let them pipe “Jailhouse Rock” through the PA system? Is that too much of a stretch to ask or is it the genesis of another itch? Sorry, I just had to wonder out loud before it became another full-blown rash.
By the way, how ridiculous is it that “out loud” has never been granted single-word status? Can you see how easily these things pop up? It drives me nuts. I wonder if there’s someone I can write to about that?
I’m done. Itches scratched. “Thank you. Thank you very much.”
And that’s the way it looks from the Valley.
