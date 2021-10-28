FROM THE VALLEY: 'Stupid is as stupid does'

Before I start blabbing about whatever it is I'm going to ramble on about today, as if I actually know what I'm talking about, I must tell you that I am totally convinced that the most popular American ever … in the history of our country … is Babe Ruth.
To me, there are no ifs, ands or buts about it. By popular, by the way, I mean his name/memory seems to come up more than anyone else who has ever lived in the U.S. And don't give me George Washington, John Kennedy or Larry the Cable Guy, nor any other jamoke whose flash-in-the-pan status or name-in-a-history book prestige automatically supersedes the 'Sultan of Swat.' I ain't buyin' it.
Whew. I'm exhausted. This is going to be quite the workout. Don't you just love know-it-alls?!
OK. And in relationship to that opening, highly opinionated blurb ...
I was watching a game show (“America Says”) last week. The show pits two teams, with four people on each team, against each other. Taking turns, each team is asked a question with about seven or eight of the most popular answers (given by … whoever). Only the first letter of each word in the correct response is shown. The contestants try to fill in the full word/words based on the given first letters. Obviously, the team with the most correct answers wins the game.
The first team was asked “Which athlete's personally signed jersey would be worth a lot of money today?” As mentioned, each answer had the first letter/initials, in this case, as clues. Right off the bat the team got “M.J.” as Michael Jordan, and proceeded to get two or three more. But no one could think of a famous athlete with the initials “B.R.” which was on the board.
Running out of allowed guesses, the other team was handed the same question with the initials, B.R. And unbelievably, no one on that team could come up with the answer either. Ladies and gentlemen of the jury, I ask you, what the hell is going on? I was flabbergasted.
I know how you roll: You think the only meat in my theory about Ruth as the most popular figure in American history is baloney. Nope. Ain't buyin' it. Fact is: it just shows how dumb our society is becoming. We are going backwards intellectually.
Don't think so? Then here are some more examples. How come if you buy a sophisticated piece of equipment, such as a computer, and you open the package and remove the clear plastic bag it's wrapped in, you're warned in huge black print on the plastic bag, “This is NOT a toy”?
If you really didn't know that and thought you're cool enough to own and operate a computer, think again. You might want to re-box the ginkus and send it back, pronto. Perhaps Lincoln Logs are more suited to your intellectual level.
And, in the same vein, if you have to be reminded, when you're pumping gas at a gas station, that gas is “flammable” and can be dangerous near an open flame, then maybe you ought to be riding a bike.
Another: If you have to be told to never stick something other than an electrical plug into an electrical outlet, then maybe you should make sure your health insurance is paid up. Get my drift?
Maybe this is “too soon” — as they say — to talk about, but I use it only as an example to show you how dumb America is and treated as such.
Recently, there was a very sad and tragic news story about a young girl who was found murdered, and the subsequent manhunt for her boyfriend. I'm certainly not here to make light of the abomination of such a crime but wanted to point something out. During the search for the boyfriend, authorities insisted he was “not a suspect.” He was simply “a person of interest.” Wow! Really?
Not a suspect? What is the matter with people? Of course he was a suspect! You don't need Columbo on the scene. He left her in a park, took off in her van, never said a word about it and suspiciously fled so that none could find him. There is video of them fighting with each other just before everything unfolded. And he's not a suspect? I ain't buyin' it. Have we become a land of dunces?
Finally: Next week I'll continue this discussion on who's being smart and who's not, in a short, global history lesson I plagiarized from Stu Pidasso in a piece I call … “The anti-shot herd, around the world.”
And that's the way it looks from the Valley.
