FROM THE VALLEY: The bawl's in my court

Do you know what the No. 1 rule in writing a column is? Never start with a question. Perfect.
With that said: Want to know one of the reasons why the cost of so many things is going through the roof … and why? (Two questions.) Other than COVID-19, the answer is right in front of you; it's there on a daily basis.
Turn on the TV, at any given time, and you will invariably see someone say, “The insurance company wanted to give me only ten thousand bucks when I ignorantly ran on an icy sidewalk and fell, but the law offices of Dewey, Scruem and Howe got me forty-eight billion dollars.”
It's insane. Absolutely crazy that our courts can deem someone responsible for conditions such as the weather or whatever. Law firms, not unlike circling buzzards, are allowed to pounce on opportunistic situations, not because of their altruistic concern for others but because they seek a quick way to line their pockets. Shamefully obvious.
I get it, some lawsuits are justified, but when that justification bleeds into corporate and personal greed, it reeks of depravity and abandonment of once-trusted logic.
Now getting back to why the cost of everything is so much more expensive and how it's related to that bloviating preface you just read: Who do you think is paying those obscene amounts of money? Someone has to cough it up; it doesn't magically appear from thin air. If the courts are going to give someone everything, they (whoever) first have to take something from everyone. And that second everyone is you and me.
The insurance companies, liable for the court-ordered payouts, pass down the costs of those judgments to their clients such as businesses, doctors, hospitals and what and whoever. And then they pass it on to us. The price tag on practically everything we buy with our ever-depreciating dollar has been inflated somewhere along the line because of the ridiculous cost of insurance brought on by a carnivorous, insatiable legal system.
So the next time you see poor Karen the-wonder-victim on TV, explaining how much money she got for the sliver in her ass, remember: You're paying for it.
Cutting to the commentary-like chase, and to paraphrase John Adams, “In my many years, I've come to the conclusion that one useless man is a shame, two or more is a law firm.”
Did you notice what I did there? To give this article some gravitas, I cited John Adams. Not John Adams the founding father, but the John Adams who works afternoons at Ted's Hot Dogs. Still … it's a valid point. “Hey dude, want some vinegar with those fries?”
Of course, I painted lawyers with a wide brush for mere titillation. There are many fine and decent men and women in the profession. And a tip of the hat to those who work hard to do the right thing. If you know anyone that fits the bill, tell them I said so. Heaven knows they are too classy to be reading this fluff.
And hopefully, they have a sense of humor. This comes from an actual trial as the defense lawyer was grilling one of the arresting police officers ...
Lawyer: “Did you see my client fleeing the scene?”
Cop: “No, sir. But I subsequently observed a person matching the description (from a fellow officer) of the offender, running several blocks away.”
Lawyer: “A fellow officer provided the description of this so-called offender. Do you trust your fellow officers?”
Cop: “Yes, sir. With my life!”
Lawyer: “With your life? Let me ask you this then, officer. Do you have a room where you change your clothes in preparation for your daily duties?”
Cop: “Yes, sir, we do.”
Lawyer: “And do you have a locker in that room?”
Cop: “Yes, sir, I do.”
Lawyer: “And do you have a lock on your locker?”
Cop: “Yes, sir, I do.”
Lawyer: “Well then, Officer, why is it if you trust your fellow officers with your life, you find it necessary to lock your locker, in a room you share with these same officers?”
Cop: “Well, you see, sir, we share the building with the court complex, and sometimes lawyers have been known to walk through the room.”
The courtroom burst into such laughter, the judge had to call an immediate recess. True story.
And that's the way it looks from the Valley.
